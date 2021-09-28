A year ago, Amazon announced the Alexa Care Hub as a way to give families peace of mind by giving them a direct line to loved ones that may require extra care. Now, Amazon is upgrading that service and giving it a new name, too: Alexa Together.

At its core, Alexa Together is the same service that Amazon launched last year, but gains a few new features that will enhance long-distance caregiving.

With Alexa Together, families will now have access to 24/7 Urgent Response in case something happens to their loved one and they cannot reach them. Another helpful feature is the added support for third-party fall detection devices from Vayyar and SkyAngelCare, which will automatically call emergency contacts and Urgent Response if a fall is detected.

Since even the best smart displays can be fairly confusing to set up, Amazon is introducing a Remote Assist feature that allows caregivers to set up Alexa features for their loved ones, such as setting reminders for a daily pill. And in 2022, Alexa Together will be able to add multiple caregivers, which should give families even greater peace of mind.

The new Alexa together service will be released soon and will cost $20 per month or $200 per year. That said, new subscribers will get a six-month free trial, while former Care Hub subscribers will get an entire year for free.

You can sign up for updates on availability on Amazon's website.