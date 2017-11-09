If you have a child and own a Fire tablet, chances are you're subscribed to Amazon FreeTime. FreeTime already offers access to a load of kid-friendly apps, games, and video content, and the introduction of a new Offline Mode aims to make FreeTime just as enjoyable even when your son or daughter is away from an Internet connection.

Offline Mode will automatically be enabled whenever your Fire tablet is disconnected from a Wi-Fi connection or if Airplane Mode is turned on, and when this happens, your kid will only see content on FreeTime that's been downloaded to the tablet.

Apps, games, and books can already be downloaded for offline use, but starting this week, Fire tablets will soon be able to download movies and TV shows from FreeTime as well. This can be done by simply holding down on the video title you'd like to download to the Fire tablet, and holding down on it again will delete it from your local storage.

Also, just in time for the holiday season, Amazon is adding new books, videos, and apps/games to FreeTime so your little ones have access to even more content that's okay for their eyes to see.

Some of the new additions include The Hobbit, Curious George in the Snow, Charlie Brown: Mayflower Voyagers, Team Umizoomi (Season 2), Angry Birds Space, Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom, Beach Buggy Racing, and plenty more.