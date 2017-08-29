You can now listen to Amazon Music — and other services — simultaneously across multiple Echo devices.

Long expected and highly anticipated, Amazon today announced that its flagship Echo devices now support synchronized music playback. Multi-room audio, that is. It works on the original Echo, the venerable Echo Dot, and the new Echo Show.

You'll set up groups of devices in the Alexa app (go into settings and the look for "Multi-room music.") You'll create groups of at least two devices, and supported services include Amazon Music, TuneIn Radio, iHeartRadio and Pandora. SiriusXM and Spotify will be added later.

After that, it's music time, all over the house.

Amazon says multi-room audio is initially available in the United States, the UK, and Germany. It's also added documentation for developers to take advantage of multi-room audio as well.

