The Amazfit BIP offers a laundry list of features for just $99.
Xiaomi ecosystem partner Huami has rolled out its latest product in the smartwatch segment, the Amazfit BIP. The smartwatch made its debut in China last year, and is now available in the U.S. for $99. While most Android Wear smartwatches tout a two-day battery life, the Amazfit BIP promises up to 45 days of usage between charges with minimal notification support. With everyday use, you'll still be able to get 30 days on a full charge.
When it comes to the design, the Amazfit BIP looks an awful lot like the Apple Watch. You get a 1.28-inch always-on color display with a resolution of 176 x 176 backed by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It uses standard 20mm lugs, and comes with an optical heart rate sensor.
The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 4.0 LE to either Android or iOS devices (you'll have to install the Mi Fit app), allowing you to receive calls, texts, emails, and other notification alerts on your wrist. And at 31g, it is one of the lighter options available in this segment.
The feature list doesn't stop there either, as the smartwatch also comes with GPS and GLONASS, IP68 dust and water resistance, a barometer, compass, 3-axis accelerometer, and 190mAh battery. In addition to tracking activity like running, walking, and cycling, the Amazfit BIP also analyzes your sleep patterns, displaying the data on the Mi Fit app.
If you're interested, you can pre-order the smartwatch direct from Amazfit's website for $99. There are four color options to choose from — White Cloud, Onyx Black, Cinnabar Red, and Kokoda Green — and orders are set to ship from March 2018.
Reader comments
Is the screen LCD, amoled? Or is it like the Pebble? I don't understand how can they promise 30 days on one charge, can someone care to explain?
Cheers
Yeah. I want to hear a bit more on how they achieve it or is the estimation is based to usage with constraint. Though if Xiaomi can boast something is that most of their phones always had incredible battery life(based to reviews I read since I haven't own a Xiaomi phone because I'm icky on importing one) so I'll not be shock if their smartwatches are the same.
Just saw a review online and apparently it has an E-Ink Colour display, doesn't run android wear either.
Just watched an hour long review of this on YouTube. This thing honestly looks like a POS.
What is a the point of sleep tracking and having that data if the damn watch can't have the feature of a smart alarm that would wake me when I am in the lightest sleep phase. It is funny that no watch have done this very important feature yet. Skipping this one as well.
Microsoft Band 2 has this feature. ;)
If Xiaomi has a sub-brand called Huami, I think Huawei should come out with a sub-brand called Xiaowei... That would be great!
What about watch faces? Are they customizable? Option to choose from? I don't want to get stuck looking at same watchface everyday
190mAh battery, 45 day life as as you charge it every night. After 45 days you'll be lucky if the thing just plain works.
I don't think you are supposed to charge it every night
Asus Zenwatch 2 knockoff.