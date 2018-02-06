The Amazfit BIP offers a laundry list of features for just $99.

Xiaomi ecosystem partner Huami has rolled out its latest product in the smartwatch segment, the Amazfit BIP. The smartwatch made its debut in China last year, and is now available in the U.S. for $99. While most Android Wear smartwatches tout a two-day battery life, the Amazfit BIP promises up to 45 days of usage between charges with minimal notification support. With everyday use, you'll still be able to get 30 days on a full charge.

When it comes to the design, the Amazfit BIP looks an awful lot like the Apple Watch. You get a 1.28-inch always-on color display with a resolution of 176 x 176 backed by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It uses standard 20mm lugs, and comes with an optical heart rate sensor.

The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 4.0 LE to either Android or iOS devices (you'll have to install the Mi Fit app), allowing you to receive calls, texts, emails, and other notification alerts on your wrist. And at 31g, it is one of the lighter options available in this segment.

The feature list doesn't stop there either, as the smartwatch also comes with GPS and GLONASS, IP68 dust and water resistance, a barometer, compass, 3-axis accelerometer, and 190mAh battery. In addition to tracking activity like running, walking, and cycling, the Amazfit BIP also analyzes your sleep patterns, displaying the data on the Mi Fit app.

If you're interested, you can pre-order the smartwatch direct from Amazfit's website for $99. There are four color options to choose from — White Cloud, Onyx Black, Cinnabar Red, and Kokoda Green — and orders are set to ship from March 2018.

