Service when you need it, how long you need it, and where you need it.

In 2015 Otono Networks announced the launch of AlwaysOnline Wireless, a global LTE roaming network exclusively for iPads using Apple's unique and proprietary SIM technology. Today, the service expands to include any compatible device such as a smartphone, tablet, or Wi-Fi hotspot.

The service works with on-demand pricing, meaning you can pay for an hour, a day or a Megabyte at a time. It's available in over 90 countries including the USA, Mexico, the UK, France, China, Spain, Japan, and Italy. You can see all the coverage details at this link. In every country with service, AOW offers a dedicated LTE network so your service is as fast as possible. Rates start at 99 cents per hour in most countries and you can schedule in advance so you're ready to go when you need it.

Plans and pricing:

By the Hour with Data SIM — from $0.99 USD per hour

By the Hour with Apple SIM — from $0.11 USD per hour

By the Day — from $2.99 USD per day

By the Megabyte — from $0.01 USD per megabyte

Wireless service is competitive and every company is looking to one-up the rest. Offering hourly plans for travelers or in an emergency is really unique, and having the ability to use it in 90+ countries isn't half bad, either. The full press release is below and you can find out more at AlwaysOnline Wireless.