As the late-great Tom Petty crooned, "The waiting is the hardest part." Alto's Odyssey has been out on iOS since February, and it's AMAZING. Developed by the same group of folks responsible for the masterpiece that is Alto's Adventure, Team Alto has taken everything we loved from the first game — the gorgeous graphics, beautiful atmosphere and butter smooth gameplay — and stepped it all up a notch while giving us a brand new story and a beautiful and diverse new environment for us to endlessly explore. If I sound excited, it's because Alto's Adventure is hands-down one of the best free-to-play games ever released for Android. Period. Seriously, if you've never played Alto's Adventure go download it right now. and then come back. Ready? OK. What new in Alto's Odyssey?

Alto and his pals have traded the snow-capped mountains of the original Adventure for the rolling sand dunes of a mystical desert complete with hot air balloons and other surprises to contend with. Awesome features such as Zen Mode are included right out of the gate, and there are new tricks available and new ways to interact with the procedurally-generated areas. I mean, the developers drew specific inspiration from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 (which explains the emphasis on intuitive controls) and that era in the THPS franchise is celebrated for adding subtle improvements to the gameplay that opened up a new way to link tricks and explore levels. By all accounts, Alto's Odyssey is the perfect sequel to an amazing game that, too, took its time coming over to Android in 2016 after becoming a smash hit on iOS in 2015. How much will it cost?