As the late-great Tom Petty crooned, "The waiting is the hardest part."
Alto's Odyssey has been out on iOS since February, and it's AMAZING. Developed by the same group of folks responsible for the masterpiece that is Alto's Adventure, Team Alto has taken everything we loved from the first game — the gorgeous graphics, beautiful atmosphere and butter smooth gameplay — and stepped it all up a notch while giving us a brand new story and a beautiful and diverse new environment for us to endlessly explore.
If I sound excited, it's because Alto's Adventure is hands-down one of the best free-to-play games ever released for Android. Period.
Seriously, if you've never played Alto's Adventure go download it right now. and then come back.
Ready? OK.
What new in Alto's Odyssey?
Alto and his pals have traded the snow-capped mountains of the original Adventure for the rolling sand dunes of a mystical desert complete with hot air balloons and other surprises to contend with.
Awesome features such as Zen Mode are included right out of the gate, and there are new tricks available and new ways to interact with the procedurally-generated areas. I mean, the developers drew specific inspiration from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 (which explains the emphasis on intuitive controls) and that era in the THPS franchise is celebrated for adding subtle improvements to the gameplay that opened up a new way to link tricks and explore levels.
By all accounts, Alto's Odyssey is the perfect sequel to an amazing game that, too, took its time coming over to Android in 2016 after becoming a smash hit on iOS in 2015.
How much will it cost?
This is the other really interesting question that we don't have an answer for yet.
Both Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey were released as paid apps in the iTunes App Store, but when Snowman partnered with Noodlecake Studios to bring Alto's Adventure to Android, they opted for a free-to-play model that included video ads to revive Alto and in-app purchases for premium upgrades. It was an experiment of sorts that offered a great game for free to Android users with minimal ads — and tens of millions of downloads from the Google Play Store.
Of course, the iOS and Android app markets are unique beasts, and while Team Alto has been hush on a firm release date, they also haven't said anything about whether Alto's Odyssey on Android will be free-to-play or require an up-front purchase.
Either way, we're eager to hit the sandy slopes of Alto's Odyssey just as soon as it's available for download.
Are you excited about Alto's Odyssey?
Let us know in the comments!