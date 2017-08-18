Google has removed alt-right social network Gab from the Play Store.
Google has removed alt-right social network Gab from the Play Store, the social network shared on Twitter. This comes days after Nazis protested in Charlottesville, VA, leaving one woman dead after a protester drove a van into a crowd of counter protesters. Two police officers also perished when a police helicopter crashed during the protests.
Gab stated the application was removed for violating the Play Store's hate speech policy. That policy states:
We don't allow the promotion of hatred toward groups of people based on their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, veteran status, or sexual orientation/gender identity.
Android holds around 53% of the market share for mobile operating systems in the U.S, which is not large enough for this to be an antitrust concern. Nor is it a First Amendment issue, as some commenters on Twitter have pointed out. The First Amendment only forbids the government from restricting certain types of speech. Since Google is a private entity, the First Amendment does not apply.
Update: Google provided a statement to Ars Technica regarding the removal:
In order to be on the Play Store, social networking apps need to demonstrate a sufficient level of moderation, including for content that encourages violence and advocates hate against groups of people," the statement read. "This is a long-standing rule and clearly stated in our developer policies. Developers always have the opportunity to appeal a suspension and may have their apps reinstated if they've addressed the policy violations and are compliant with our Developer Program Policies.
Is Google going too far in removing this application, or should this have happened before lives were lost? Scroll on down and share your thoughts in the comments.
Reader comments
Can users post gifs, meme?
You can paste a link, but without site permissions, it won't show up in line like Russell and Phil's gifs.
America is fighting back. We're simply not going to fight that war again. We're not putting up with racist crap anymore...period. I don't care how much they try to hide behind the free speech argument. Once someone dies as the result of your hate speech, that argument is nullified.
Did it have any effect with the BLM movement and officers were assassinated?
That shooter was not affiliated with BLM or any group.
You can't deny the anti Police rhetoric by BLM most likely caused him to go on the shooting spree.
I'm not a fan of what BLM has become either. So you can pivot to them all you want. Doesn't change what we are discussing today.
That's still a far cry from explicitly advocating violence against people based on their race or religion, as was the case in Charlottesville.
The BLM leaders denounced those who murdered officers and said that those who did aren't part of their movement and didn't represent them.
There's a video of a kkk leader celebrating that someone was murdered by his group in Charlottesville.
I'd say there's a bit of a difference between the groups but you can keep trying to Trump it away if you'd like.
So post anything you want unless it goes against our views.
Nope, just if it advocates for violence.
I agree but that is a very thin line between censorship
How so? Advocating for violence and cheering after someone passes away are pretty easy for an objective person to see.
You can say and do whatever you want. But there are consequences for the things you say and do. Free speech does not mean you can walk away scott free. I'm free to call my boss a prick. But I should not be surprised if I am then fired. Actions have consequences...why do grown folks forget that?
Private companies are allowed to censor. It's called America
Great job in blocking out this extremist group, which I highly disagree with. Where are you efforts to block out antifa? None? Ok.
If there was a social network that catered just to Antifa claims of violence against others, it would also be in violation and need to be removed.
Difficult to grasp for that equivalence here when, you know, there isn't one.
Pretty much:
Nazis - Anyone who isn't a straight white Christian deserves to die
Antifa - We are against fascism.
Yeah, not really seeing the equivalence there. Even if you have bad actors within the antifa movement, the ideals I have read about do not advocate violence whatsoever, as opposed to Nazis. Their whole stance is pretty violent and threatening.