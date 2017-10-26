Here's what Alphabet's third quarter looks like.

Alphabet recently shared its official earnings report for its third quarter of 2017 that ended on September 30, and looking through it, most everything seems to be on the up and up for the company.

You can check out the full document here if you'd like, but one of the biggest things to note here is that Alphabet saw a year-over-year increase in revenue at 24% higher than this time in 2016. Additionally, the company's operating income has also increased by 35%.

Alphabet notes "Other Bets" revenue in the report, and while there's still money being lost here, earnings are up 50% compared to last year.

The other big thing is that Alphabet's number of employees has risen from 69,953 up to 78,101 – an increase of 8,147.

Per Ruth Porat, Alphabet's CFO:

We had a terrific quarter, with revenues up 24% year on year, reflecting strengths across Google and Other Bets. Our momentum is a result of investments over many years in fantastic people, products, and partnerships."

Alphabet was initially founded on October 2, 2015, and at the time of publishing this article, has a stock price of $991.42 per share.

