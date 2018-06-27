The Samsung 860 EVO 500GB solid state drive is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon at $113.89. This SSD was selling around $130 at the beginning of June and has been spiraling downward ever since.

The 500GB is just the start, though. The 1TB is down to $237.99 compared to the $250 deal we shared just a couple weeks ago. The 2TB is at $499.99, which is $30 off its street price, and the 4TB is at $999.99, which is $100 off. All of these prices are lows we haven't seen from anyone else outside of rare one-time use eBay coupons.

At this price, the 860 EVO is actually cheaper than the older version, the 850 EVO. We've already outlined the major differences between the 860 lineup and the 850, so be sure to check that out. The 860 has read/write speeds of 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s respectively. It is powered by Samsung's most advanced V-NAND technology. It is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux, and it comes with a five-year warranty. Users give it 4.7 stars based on 720 reviews.

