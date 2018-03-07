Over the past 3 years, smart speakers have blown up as one of the biggest markets in the consumer tech space. Amazon, Google, Apple, and others are all racing to get as much market share as possible, and it looks like these efforts are working.

Voicebot recently teamed up with PullString and RAIN to see just how many people are actually buying/using smart speakers, and after interviewing 1,057 adults across the United States, it was found that 19.7% of them said they own a smart speaker. Assuming that 19.7% translates to the entire United States, that would mean 47.3 million of the country's 252 million population own a smart speaker. Of those interviewed, it was also found that 42.2% of smart speaker owners are female and 57.8% are male. Per RAIN's VP of Emerging Experiences, Greg Hedges –

Consumers continue to flock toward voice technology in staggering rates, which demonstrates not only the lightning in a bottle that these smart speakers (Echo/Dot and Google Home/Mini) have generated, but ultimately showcase Voice's impact as a larger behavioral movement.