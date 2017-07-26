Everything you need to know to get started with Google's messaging service.
Allo is a smart messaging service that relies on the Google Assistant to serve up contextual suggestions. Assistant lives on as a chatbot within Allo, and you can invoke it to offer recommendations on nearby points of interest, tell jokes, play games, and much more. It'll also suggest contextual replies in conversations, provide you with score updates for your sports teams, along with weather and news updates, and so on.
Interactions with Google Assistant are designed to be conversational in nature, and it'll also tell the best bad jokes. If you're just getting started with Google's new messaging service, we have you covered.
Setting up Allo
Haven't gotten around to downloading Allo just yet? Here's the Play Store link. Once you're done downloading the app, it's a straightforward process to register using your phone number. We've covered the basics of getting started with the app below:
How to install and set up Allo
Allo and text messages
First off, Allo isn't a Hangouts replacement. You can't set the messaging service as the default SMS client on your phone. It does offer the ability to message a contact that doesn't have Allo installed through Play Services, but that's about it. You can also talk to contacts over SMS, with the message itself routed through Google's servers, but Allo isn't an SMS service by design. In this regard, it has more similarities to WhatsApp than iMessage.
Allo is mobile-first, which means that right now, there's no way to access it over the web. A desktop client is in the works, but there's no timeframe on when Google will release it. Allo requires your phone number to register, and you can only use it on one device at a time.
All the features of Allo
Allo is loaded with functionality that differentiates it from the slew of messaging services available today. First up is Google Assistant, which offers contextual information within chats, reply suggestions, emoji parties, and much more. Assistant is always running in the background, and is there to assist when needed. Sharing a picture of food? It'll ask if you want to take a look at restaurants nearby. Interested in going out? It'll offer a list of nearby attractions, events, and movies right there in the chat window.
The messaging service also offers an incognito mode for private chats, and you can choose from a variety of stickers for when words just aren't enough. You can also initiate Duo calls from within Allo, and make sticker packs based on your own caricature.
These are the top Allo features you need to know
Traveling with Allo
Allo is tied to your main phone number, but you can switch your SIM card out while traveling and continue to use the service without any issues. As long as you don't active Allo on another device with the same number, you'll be able to access the service.
Here's how SIM card switching works in Allo
Should you use Allo?
Allo certainly has a lot to offer, but interest in the messaging service has plateaued over the last few months. The app has over 10 million installs, and Google is rolling out new features like personalized sticker packs based on your selfies, the ability to react to messages within a chat, and the option to sync history across devices.
Allo has matured into a more robust messaging platform following its debut, but so have its rivals. WhatsApp has added voice and video calls, and has picked up a slew of new sharing options over the course of the last year. Facebook Messenger has also picked up new features, with the platform also focusing on chatbots for everything from travel recommendations to news updates.
The lack of a desktop client is still Allo's main drawback, but with Google releasing new features at a steady cadence, the web-based client should arrive sooner rather than later.
Are you using Allo? Share your thoughts of the messaging service in the comments!
Updated in July 2017 with details on selfie stickers, Duo integration, and the imminent launch of a desktop client.
Those "helpful tips" that appear during my conversations sound suspiciously like advertisements, and yes, I do realize that Google makes its money from advertising, but how long before this becomes the default app for texting once they determine that people will put up with it. What's next: "You will be returned to your current phone call, but first, a 5 second ad that you may find pertinent to your current conversation."
I don't mind it. though I only use it with one person, As everything else comes in by way of stock SMS. I find the color bubbles for my eyes and the white BG to be much on my eyes. so Other than using it with one other person It's not something I would use as my main.
Needs custom notifications setting for different contacts, or use the notifications sounds already set up in the contacts file.
Battery Killer, that's all I can say about it. It chewed through my G5.
All people want is sms support, and an easy way to turn off the extra features for assured security. Those are the two things missing. Personally I'd use it as soon as it gets seamless sms support.
All I care about is being able to text message anyone I want...especially my family (every single one of which has an iPhone). Textra works just fine for all that and I see no compelling reason to even bother TRYING Allo.
As i use Allo a bit more, i'm starting to discover some great benefits that make me happy i kept it. Its great for sending pictures and video - They seem to send far less compressed than my stock messaging app, and so far i haven't run into any requests to compress or shorten video length. This was a hugely irritating problem with my note 4, and some pat android phones.
Also i have been having a problem where the images weren't properly loading to my friends Iphone when i sent. Since my friend downloaded allo, there are not more issues. Maybe these benefits existed elsewhere in other apps as well, and i'm sure someone will educate me, but so far im happy with allo.
Still using my stock messager as my daily driver and using Allo to fill in the gap's as needed.
Seems pretty gimmicky to me, I'll pass.
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/snowden-allo-google-messaging-warning/
I think Google will improve Allo In the future
Using CM13 default contacts application I can see allo is integrated directly into the contacts app with a green circle and "available" message present if they have allo installed. I didn't notice this before I flashed from the stock Samsung ROM
Perhaps allo will be better integrated with Google's messages app at a later stage but it seems they aren't out of integrating yet, I'll give it a chance , besides in 9/10 countries SMS isn't used because there are no unlimited bundles so it makes SMS integration useless for most of the world but I guess it would be nice for those that want it.
What's the point. I'll stick with hangouts, Google ******* up
Don't blast me, but seriously have another look at BBM. If Google just added SMS to it, it is a full functioning App out of the gate.
ok downloaded it... it was fun for 2 mins.. tried sending a message and pic of a bull to my wife's iphone... she only got an ad to download allo and no message. No surprises here. Novelty at best. Uninstalled. NEXT!
This app is an absolute abortion al la Google's superior track record of churning out subpar messaging apps (ie: Messenger, Hangouts, Voice).
Good job Google, give yourselves a raise.
Every app which has a learning curve of more than few minutes is condemned to fail. Allo fails to be intuitive, as simple as that. just like Google Wave and Hangouts.
I'd also argue that an app that forces a user to change the previously pushed app by the same publisher is doomed to fail. I was pushed to link SMS to Hangouts. I'm not switching to Allo now.
I got it yesterday and is pretty good so far.
Not that great.. Only assistant part is good..But after their change in policy regarding privacy.... uninstalled..
I've installed it. Not really much different than the other apps. I like the assistant, nice to have. Would like video capabilities. Will experiment with it for a while.
Why would I use this over Hangouts? No thanks.
Don't really see the point in using it when not one single contact has installed it. Same with Duo. Two half assed apps by Google that came much too late.
Oh dear, that simple.
Just downloaded and installed in the UK, although technically I'm on the US play store. Registered with my UK mobile number. Tried to message my family members but it only shows US contact numbers from my contact list despite the same contacts having numbers with other country codes... Ridiculous. Couldn't even message people I wanted to...
I've just downloaded from the UK Play Store - it went live 30 mins ago. The other user has to have the app installed, just like WhatsApp.
I wonder if Google are having second thoughts about general release - based on the feedback on here anyway
Finally available? Where exactly? Certainly not in the uk
Still waiting for it to come to Canada ,there a bunch a dummies at Google.
It is now. As of about 30 minutes ago.
I like the Google Assistant part of the app. I can use Allo just for that purpose only. It is very intuitive and works well.
Not planning on using Allo until it becomes a complete communication application. This would include SMS replacement and incorporating Due.
I'll be on Hangouts, Google. Please just make that your communications app and ditch the rest.
Who cares about this allo nonsense!!!!......I wanna soda!!!!
I've been using it with some friends since yesterday morning, and it's been a good experience so far. The suggested canned responses are pretty useless (we need an option to turn that crap off), but some of the contextual stuff is really handy. For example, I mentioned to a friend that the Mariners are only two games out of a wild card slot, and a bubble that said "Mariners game" popped up. When I clicked it, it displayed the score of yesterday's game and the AL standings. Similar things popped up when someone mentioned the cast of a particular movie, and my favorite restaurant in Detroit. That kind of thing is, in true Google fashion, really handy if a little creepy.
One of the head-scratchers I noticed about it that hasn't been mentioned here yet is that it doesn't seem to be set up for response via the notification shade, or direct contact sharing. That seems weird for an app released by Google in late 2016.
I don't understand all the shade being thrown here (not by you). I love the app so far. It's fun and interesting and the assistant is great so far. My family loves it..
Eh, I kind of understand the hate. It's good for what it is, and I think I'll use it a lot, but in terms of being a full-featured messaging client, it's a step back from Hangouts, which we've all been using for years now. I think a lot of people would have rather just seen the cool new things about Allo be folded into Hangouts, rather than be placed into a new app that will struggle to reach a critical user mass.
I definitely agree with the last comment about why not bake Duo and Allo into the same app. That sounds like a no brainer. There is so much competition on both sides (voice and video), I'm not sure 2 new apps will get heard. A combined solution could be the silver bullet that puts it on the map and makes competitors obsolete. Now I worry they'll be yet another option in a very saturated and fragmented market.
"Video calling is the one feature that isn't available on WhatsApp or Messenger, and if Google managed to bake it into Allo, it would've gotten a decent headstart over its rivals."
Are we referring to Facebook Messenger with this claim? I have to assume so since you mentioned those as "rivals" of Allo. In which case, that is not correct information. Facebook Messenger has had video calling baked in for some time.
Yeah, more accurately they should probably say "decent" video calling or "global" video calling. There are very few countries with this feature and it dreadful and unusable for most. So maybe it's just being completely discounted, which is fair
I learned everything I need to know about Allo from Edward Snowden. I will not be using Allo.
Allo should have been more like iMessage and not like WhatsApp.
A buddy and I have been playing with it, and, in theory, I like it, but there are some things Google must address, and soon.
1. Allow Allo to be set as the default SMS client. Enough with this short code crap. Make SMS work the way people expect it to work.
2. Allow multiple devices to be used simultaneously. If iMessage can do it, then Allo must do it if Google wants it to be able to compete.
3. Allow messages to be saved in Google Drive. Not Incognito messages, of course.
4. Support voice calls, both between two people and group calls.
5. Integrate with Duo to allow for a seamless transition between chat and video.
6. BONUS: Allow people to sign into other chat services and, whenever possible, integrate chats from all services into a single conversation.
I have 5 family member chat going on it. Everyone asked "why are we doing this?" "what's wrong with hangouts?" After using Allo for the day and dealing with the constant prediction bubbles for everything. Very annoying.
I've installed it, but probably won't be using it much. I'll watch to see what updates come out for it. Not too keen on sending out "invites" to those who don't have Allo.
Why does google think going against the trend of combining apps, to releasing multiple apps, that share functionality. Combine Duo, Allo, Messaging, and Hangouts to one kick ass app! I know this isn't easy, but they are google and have some of the best minds in the tech world. Sheesh.
Cuz their best minds went somewhere else!
Hangouts already does pretty much everything that Allo, Due, and Messaging do. A lot of people think that the reason for Hangouts' failure to take off like Google hoped it would was because it was too feature-rich and complicated to use.
Also, go Steelers.
I use hangouts exclusively. It's sms, chat, video chat, MMS and everything i need in one app. Plus, using with the stock sms app means there are only two apps on my phone as opposed to 4 if I used all Google services, 5 if you include hangouts. That's too much. RAM is still a special commodity, with Android getting larger and apps getting larger also.
Ummmm. Just no.
Has anyone in Canada been able to install it from the Play Store?
I sideloaded it but that was me being impatient. And yes why isn't there at least a hook for you to press video calling and it opens up in duo.. Still not the best solution vs having them in one app but better than having two.
What you need to know -> Don't waste your time.
Not for me. Unable to use multiple devices at once, no desktop client, and the tie in with Assistant is...really creepy to me. I don't know why since I obviously use many other Google products. Maybe it's the out of sight, out of mind aspect of I know Google goes through my emails, but it doesn't interrupt my email to say "Hey, you mentioned wanting to take a trip to your husband, should I look up flights for you?" It's...too creepy for me.
One thing I do know is it's still unavailable in the UK.
this bloke comes up to me and says "allo"....
Only one device at a time? That ruins it for me. I've been looking forward to Allo since I use Hangouts constantly. I sent my daughter a video and she said " I can't see it. Send it normal". She is not interested in installing it nor are most of my other contacts. Allo will have to be more mature before I can use it.
They should focus on improving Google Now, mostly the bluetooth interface. Automatic text response should at least be an option. It's the one thing MS actually does better than Google, and almost kept me on W10M. When you get a text, it will tell you who it's from, and ask if you want to read, or ignore. Google Now will allow you to ask it to be read, but it's nice to go completely hands/eyes free when driving. Allo doesn't seem to have a purpose other than trying to be a WhatsApp alternative with an AI twist. Most people are already using that, or sticking with SMS when texting regionally.
Tried this and already uninstalled it for good.
Same here. Another flop by Google that will be discontinued in a year or two. They are unable to get messaging done right. How many tries already? G-chat, Hangouts, Google messenger and now Allo and Duo. And none of them are good. None of my contacts have Allo, and none of them received any SMS I sent using it. What a joke.
Why is there no way to see a list of all my contacts who are already on Allo? This seems like a very basic function that would be very useful. I'd be much more engaged with Allo if I knew I could send someone a message without it turning into that crappy SMS from a short code number.
Duo does this, why can't Allo?
If you start an incognito chat it shows only your contacts using Allo. Clearly they need to improve this
Thank you! Definitely not ideal, but at least it's SOME way of knowing who's on Allo. I can't believe this wasn't one of the first "features" implemented in the pre-alpha phase.
Thank you!
I'm the only 1 of all my contacts that is using this. My issue with this app is that I can't set it as my default messaging app. I may stick with Google Messenger for now.
I was using Google messenger but I recently switched to Textra and I've enjoyed it so far. I was holding out to see if I could use Allo.
I like Allo, but I just don't see this being a hit.
It does this because mostly anyone with an Android phone will receive your allo message even if they don't have it installed. You will see invite next to the names of the contacts that won't receive your message because either their google play services is not updated or they are on a different platform like the iPhone. But for incognito you need to have allo installed
I like to eat aloo
Still saying register here in canada.
Same here in the UK
Live now