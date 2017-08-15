Google Allo now has a desktop client, available from any web browser.
Google's Allo messaging client is nearing its first birthday, and the service is finally launching one of the biggest components of other messaging apps: a desktop client. I didn't use Allo at all for the first nine months of its existence because I could not have my phone at my previous job, and no web interface meant I could not use the service during the day. Google teased a web interface back in February, but there wasn't been any movement since then.
That changes today. The Allo application has begun showing the "Allo for The Web" option in its menu, with the application instructing the user to visit the Allo website and scan a QR code to get going on the desktop. Individual computers and browsers can be deregistered from the mobile Allo application.
The web version of Allo includes the same feature set as the mobile application, including emojis, smart replies, stickers, media sharing and access to the Google Assistant. Because the user needs to use their phone to register on the Allo website, we can presume that chats are still tied to a phone number and not centrally backed up like Google Hangouts, which is similar to the way WhatsApp approaches its web client, too.
Are you looking forward to using Allo on the web? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
This would be fantastic if I had anyone to use it with. Still really need SMS support so it can replace whatever SMS app folks are using. I have a number of friends in "Allo Contacts", but most (if not all) have uninstalled the app so they never see my messages....and yes, I know I'm beating a dead horse.
Completely agree. If Allo natively supported SMS messages and you could send them from the web & tablets, I'd jump on board immediately. As it is, it's just another WhatsApp, Line, Hangouts, Skype, etc. clone, which no one is asking for.
Hangouts Ftw.
SMS or gtfo
Forgot this existed
I call BS!
Too little too late.
Sticking with hangouts
Agreed. This was the stupidest move by Google. I'm still using Hangouts with my GV number.
This is cool news for the tens of people that use it.
Instead of just improving Hangouts they try to reinvent the wheel and get screwed
As a Hangouts/Google Voice user I just don't understand the direction that Google is taking messaging? Why not just add all the Allo stuff to Hangouts? I love how Hangouts reaches me on any of my devices.
Allo reaches me on all of my devices as well. The same as hangouts does.
But it is missing the invaluable transparent UI that Hangouts has.
"Users will need to have Allo version 16 or later installed on their phones to use Allo for Web."
Not true. I have version 15 and it's working for me.
Got it, will update. Thank you!
I use an app called MightyText. Not perfect, but works pretty well. Check it out if you want to be able to send and receive texts from a computer.
I enjoy not having the phone nearby when I am at the computer. One input device at a time is enough.
Hangouts ftw. Allo needs to be canceled.
I just use Pulse. Let's me seamlessly use my phone, tablet and laptop to send messages 😀