Amit Fulay is no longer leading the Allo and Duo charge.
If you're a frequent user of Google's Allo and/or Duo, there's a good chance you're familiar with Amit Fulay. Fulay has been serving as the Head of Product for Real-Time Communications at Google since back in 2010, and along with the more recent Allo and Duo, Fulay also played a big part in creating Hangouts.
However, Fulay's time at Google has come to an end. On his Twitter account, Fulay said that today, January 8, 2018, is his first official day working at Facebook. His Twitter bio has been changed to indicate that he's now "Product @ Facebook", but it's unclear what his exact position within the company is.
Here's Fulay's full message:
Today is my first day at Facebook - accepted their friend request :)— Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) January 8, 2018
Excited about the opportunity to serve so many users.
Although they may not be Google's most popular services, I personally love using Allo and Duo. Google's yet to say who will be filling Amit Fulay's shoes, and it'll be interesting to see how these two platforms grow and possibly change throughout the year.
Reader comments
Maybe they will go backwards with Hangouts as they have done with Google Pay
I guess he got tired of people requesting SMS integration with Allo.
Most of the people I know dropped it because it didn't support SMS - of course this is in the US...
Textra works well.
He was head of two throw away programs at Google. I wonder what flop he will oversee while at Facebook?
Google have probably sent him on a secret mission to wreck Facebook Messenger.
For me, Duo works seamlessly as a cross-platform video-chat app.
The apps are quite good. Duo is the FaceTime equivalent, simple and easy. Allo is fun to use but development has been slow. Yes, give people SMS integration and better backup across devices Android to iOS and it could grow rapidly.
Haaaaa exactly... Maybe now they will figure out how to combine the all in one Hangouts with the slick and modern interface of allo and duo... And sms fallback
now kill and merge those messaging apps
Nothing can become good of this
Nothing good can come of Google's messaging solutions.
Yes it can. Maybe now we can get a decent single messaging app.
Am I missing something? He is leaving Google for Facebook. Now If a great messaging app through Facebook is what you want, you might be in luck. I don't, not a big Facebook fan. I follow family members and that's it.
Edit. Since he's leaving somebody else will take over with a better direction. Never mind me I'm slow.
Duo should be integrated into Android
I use both and have no idea who Amit fulay Is
God damnit google get your **** together. If you got this messaging thing together you would kill it.
The problem is bigger than the service. Unlike FB or iMessage, Allo is not on every Android phone. It's going to take a lot to appeal to those who have a default SMS app and for those already using another messaging app. FB is almost a default app for Android/iOS users and iMessage is a default messaging app.
I've been thinking about Allo a bit lately, and I have an idea. What if Google doesn't develop Allo as an actual app but as a messaging platform that messaging app developers can integrate into their own apps? So, for example, if Textra's developers want to make the app work with the Allo service, they'd just need to adhere to Google's standards so it will work correctly. Done properly, you could use the Allo service with the messaging app of your choice.
I love Allo and Duo. Really love them. I wonder how this will affect them.
That was the idiot that separated hangouts.....Now can we please have Hangouts as our sms app? Thanks
Lmao