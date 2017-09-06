Keep your binge going with one less subscription.
T-Mobile's "Un-carrier next" announcement this morning boiled down to one thing: giving Netflix subscriptions to customers for free. Yup, there isn't much else to it — but that's still awesome for the millions of people who are paying Netflix $10 (or more) per month on top of their T-Mobile bill.
There are two (minor) catches here. One, you have to be on a new T-Mobile ONE plan. Two, individual lines of service aren't eligible. So you'll need to have a T-Mobile One "family" plan with at least two lines — presumably the economics of such a deal only start to work out for the companies when you spread out that cost among multiple people.
Free Netflix seems like a whole lot easier deal to manage than buying a TV provider.
On the face of it this is a win-win for both T-Mobile and Netflix, which can both better retain customers since the two services are ostensibly tied together. T-Mobile sees this is as an easy counter-strike against Verizon and AT&T, which have each bought up content producers in order to make a bunch of in-house video deals that it then pushes as add-ons to raise their plan prices. It sure seems like simply inking a deal with Netflix is a lot easier than buying DirecTV, doesn't it?
So how do you get Netflix for free on T-Mobile? Starting September 12, if you have a qualifying T-Mobile ONE family plan you can activate your Netflix subscription online, in a T-Mobile store or by calling T-Mobile customer support. If you already have Netflix, as surely most of you do at this point, T-Mobile will cover the cost of the subscription you're already paying — up to $120 per year. If you want a higher-end Netflix plan, you'll have to pay the difference.
Reader comments
Meh..
Free is free. And a free service that I already pay for is not "meh."
this doesnt really seem like that great of a deal for the people that are on better plans. for instance, im on the 2 for 100 and get unlimited hd streaming and hotspot. if i were to change to the t mobile one plans, i would have to pay extra for both. to me, switching to a tmo one plan continues to make no sense. i guess this is great for those that are currently on the tmobile one plans.
No love for simple choice aka og customers
Or single line customers. I really don't get it, $70 for a single line vs $80 for 2 lines with double the usage...
If you already pay for Netflix, maybe just pay the extra $10 to T-Mobile, and get Netflix and a second number to use as a hotspot or home phone. Or be Mr. Mobile and rock two cell phones!
Like I said in the article, I'm sure it only makes sense financially for T-Mobile to essentially give away $10 to an account if it has 2+ lines on it. The marginal cost for T-Mo to add another device to its network is really low, yet it gets extra money from it on average.
The point of deals like this is to make it even harder for people to switch to a competitor. Single line customers are by far the most likely to switch to another carrier at the drop of a hat, so deals like this don't make economic sense for them.
IF T-Mobile's ONE Unlimited 55+ works with this new announcement, I'm in.
I was wondering the same thing. I just moved my dad over to that plan. That's the only way he'd ever get a Netflix account.
https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/tmobile-uncarrier-netflix.htm
"Customers on Unlimited 55+ or 2 lines for $100 can get Netflix On Us simply by switching to the latest T-Mobile ONE plan."
You could maybe, you know, on the sly, let him watch you log in to your account so maybe he could do that himself at a later date and time...
I have my account loaded on his TV already. My thinking is he could share his own account with my nephew. He's the second line on my dad's 55 and over plan.
It does not because that is not a core T-Mobile ONE plan. It's a discounted plan, so it doesnt get Netflix.
I wonder if I can get Netflix and keep my One Plus promo?
If you have a ONE Plus plan with at least 2 voice lines, you're eligible for this.
the fine print is saying "at standard rates" though. Wondering if that means my "TMO ONE All In Promo" is included or not..
My Plus Promo IS included, T-Forced has verified, PLUS John Legere said on the live stream that the only excluded promos were the 55 Plus plan and the 2 lines for 100 plan.
Hell yeah! $120/year in my pocket.
I really want that free Netflix. I think I'll leave Verizon so I can pay more, and always be searching for Wi-Fi so I can use that Netflix streaming because I have no service. Sounds great!
Exaggerate much?
There is a higher-end Netflix plan?
Yes
Got to love TMobile !!!
Switched to TMO a few months ago with three lines of the One and have a Netflix subscription, this is sweet! I'll take it!