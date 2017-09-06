Keep your binge going with one less subscription.

T-Mobile's "Un-carrier next" announcement this morning boiled down to one thing: giving Netflix subscriptions to customers for free. Yup, there isn't much else to it — but that's still awesome for the millions of people who are paying Netflix $10 (or more) per month on top of their T-Mobile bill.

There are two (minor) catches here. One, you have to be on a new T-Mobile ONE plan. Two, individual lines of service aren't eligible. So you'll need to have a T-Mobile One "family" plan with at least two lines — presumably the economics of such a deal only start to work out for the companies when you spread out that cost among multiple people.

Free Netflix seems like a whole lot easier deal to manage than buying a TV provider.

On the face of it this is a win-win for both T-Mobile and Netflix, which can both better retain customers since the two services are ostensibly tied together. T-Mobile sees this is as an easy counter-strike against Verizon and AT&T, which have each bought up content producers in order to make a bunch of in-house video deals that it then pushes as add-ons to raise their plan prices. It sure seems like simply inking a deal with Netflix is a lot easier than buying DirecTV, doesn't it?

So how do you get Netflix for free on T-Mobile? Starting September 12, if you have a qualifying T-Mobile ONE family plan you can activate your Netflix subscription online, in a T-Mobile store or by calling T-Mobile customer support. If you already have Netflix, as surely most of you do at this point, T-Mobile will cover the cost of the subscription you're already paying — up to $120 per year. If you want a higher-end Netflix plan, you'll have to pay the difference.