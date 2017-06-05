Breathe some new life into your old favorites by playing them on your PS4.

In 2015 Sony started bringing PlayStation 2 games to the PlayStation 4 and now the number of games supported is too big to memorize. That means it's time for a list!

There are over 40 games available and they've been updated to include PSN Trophies and other PS4 features like Remote Play, posting to your Activity Feed, and PSN Broadcast just like any other game you might be playing on your PS4. On the graphics side, your PS2 games look better than ever with intelligent 1080p upscaling. What's not to love, right?

Not so fast. You can't just stick your PS2 disk into your new PlayStation and Sony isn't offering any digital download for people who previously bought a title. You'll be paying for each game you want to play again. the pricing is reasonable, though, with titles starting at $8 and most games are under $20.

All this aside, the list does have quite a few favorites in the mix. We'll keep this updated so you know when your favorite PS2 game gets the treatment.