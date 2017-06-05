Breathe some new life into your old favorites by playing them on your PS4.
In 2015 Sony started bringing PlayStation 2 games to the PlayStation 4 and now the number of games supported is too big to memorize. That means it's time for a list!
There are over 40 games available and they've been updated to include PSN Trophies and other PS4 features like Remote Play, posting to your Activity Feed, and PSN Broadcast just like any other game you might be playing on your PS4. On the graphics side, your PS2 games look better than ever with intelligent 1080p upscaling. What's not to love, right?
Not so fast. You can't just stick your PS2 disk into your new PlayStation and Sony isn't offering any digital download for people who previously bought a title. You'll be paying for each game you want to play again. the pricing is reasonable, though, with titles starting at $8 and most games are under $20.
All this aside, the list does have quite a few favorites in the mix. We'll keep this updated so you know when your favorite PS2 game gets the treatment.
- ADK Damashii
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Bully
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Destroy All Humans
- Destroy All Humans 2
- FantaVision
- Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2
- Fu'Un Super Combo
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Indigo Prophecy
- Kinectica
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Metal Slug Anthology
- Okage: Shadow King
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- Primal
- Psychonauts
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
- Red Dead Revolver
- Red Faction
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Samurai Shodown VI
- Siren
- Star Ocean: Till The End of Time
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The Mark of Kri
- The Warriors
- Twisted Metal: Black
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
Reader comments
Resident Evil Code Veronica X should be on that list also.
The ol' double dip trick. I guess if there's just one specific game you really want to play again but other than that, the nostalgia will wear off really really quick and you'll soon realize you've been had.
Why can't they just give us backwards compatibility? My ULV i7 with integrated graphics laptop can play Ps2 games just fine, why cant the PS4?