HMD Global will roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to all Nokia-branded Android phones.

One of the key selling points of Nokia's Android phones is the promise of quick updates. The phones have picked up monthly security updates on time, and now HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has announced that all Nokia-branded Android phones — including the entry-level Nokia 3 — will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble 😊. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2017

Sarvikas isn't committing to a timeline for the update, but it should be available in due course for the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the flagship Nokia 8. The Nokia 3 is now making the switch to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, so it may be a while before the phone makes the switch to Oreo.

Oreo brings a slew of new features, including a system-wide autofill API, notification channels, picture-in-picture mode, new emoji, adaptive icons, background execution limits, and much more.