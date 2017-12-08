The Game Awards 2017 was chock full of things for us to all ruminate on for the next few weeks.

Granted a lot of those things come down to developers having a few too many drinks and telling the viewing public how things really are. EA was definitely in front of the firing squad from a couple of speakers whether it was directly or indirectly.

In addition to a few verbal firebrands, there was a lot of announcements for games that were not necessarily new. There was a new trailer for A Way Out which may or may not be getting distribution from EA in 2018. An all-new mode was announced for Fornite Battle Royal wherein two fifty player teams battle it out for dominance. We got to see a good length trailer for Metro: Exodus and it actually looked pretty intriguing. We also got to see that PUBG, one of the most beloved games of 2017, will most decidedly not be making an appearance on PlayStation 4 because you should never cross the platforms lest you experience total protonic reversal. Probably the most thought-provoking update was for Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima. One might think that the game would start to make a little more sense as the released longer trailers. Not really

There was however, a few all-new titles announced that will be coming to the PlayStation 4 in the not too distant future. There wasn't anything totally mind blowing as far as I was concerned but there was certainly a few titles that piqued my interest. Here is a list of all the totally new games announced at The Game Awards 2017

World War Z

Accounting+ (PSVR)

Vacation Simulator (PSVR)

Soul Caliber VI

Fade to silence

Witchfire

GTFO

Shadows Die Twice (No platform announced but maybe PS4)

What was your favorite moment of The Game Awards 2017? Any of these titles jump out to you in particular? Let us know in the comments!