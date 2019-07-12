Tired of looking like everyone else in Ramsgate? You too can look unique with these powerful new Exotics in the world of Dauntless! That's my salesman pitch for Exotics and why you might want them. Exotic armor and weapons have a few main reasons to exist; Power level, special abilities, and a unique look are the main three, but they are never easy to get.

Tired of all the new free-to-play games being battle royales? Hop into Dauntless and get a little taste of the Monster Hunter experience without spending a dime. There are plenty of Behemoths across the Shattered Isles waiting for you to find them and fight them.

How do you get Exotics?

There is no simple way to get Exotics in Dauntless. Each one requires you to not only be good at the game — Exotics are endgame content so don't go looking for them if you are low level — but you also need to pray to the Gods of Random Number Generators (RNG).

RNG is essentially a randomizer that determines what loot your Behemoth will drop. To start building an Exotic you have to get a certain Behemoth to drop a blueprint for that Exotic. Blueprints are Incredibly rare so you can expect to grind and grind before you get them. Once you have an exotic blueprint you can start to accumulate the ingredients needed to build your awesome new power weapon.

What are the exotics in the game?

There is currently a small list of Exotics but the list is getting bigger. Right now there are three Exotic weapons and three Exotic armor pieces, all helms. We have a list here of each Exotics stats and what you need to get them.