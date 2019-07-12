Tired of looking like everyone else in Ramsgate? You too can look unique with these powerful new Exotics in the world of Dauntless! That's my salesman pitch for Exotics and why you might want them. Exotic armor and weapons have a few main reasons to exist; Power level, special abilities, and a unique look are the main three, but they are never easy to get.
Free-to-play fun
Dauntless
Take down monstrous Behemoths with friends
Tired of all the new free-to-play games being battle royales? Hop into Dauntless and get a little taste of the Monster Hunter experience without spending a dime. There are plenty of Behemoths across the Shattered Isles waiting for you to find them and fight them.
How do you get Exotics?
There is no simple way to get Exotics in Dauntless. Each one requires you to not only be good at the game — Exotics are endgame content so don't go looking for them if you are low level — but you also need to pray to the Gods of Random Number Generators (RNG).
RNG is essentially a randomizer that determines what loot your Behemoth will drop. To start building an Exotic you have to get a certain Behemoth to drop a blueprint for that Exotic. Blueprints are Incredibly rare so you can expect to grind and grind before you get them. Once you have an exotic blueprint you can start to accumulate the ingredients needed to build your awesome new power weapon.
What are the exotics in the game?
There is currently a small list of Exotics but the list is getting bigger. Right now there are three Exotic weapons and three Exotic armor pieces, all helms. We have a list here of each Exotics stats and what you need to get them.
Exotic armor
|Category
|Tragic Echo
|Tragic Echo
|Type
|Head Slot
|Weak Against
|Radiant (-25)
|Strong Against
|Umbral (+25)
|Minimum Resistance/Power
|25
|Max Resistance/Power
|138
|Crafting Ingredients
|Rams (x75), Shrowd Feather (x2), Darkbeak Fragment (x1), Neutral Clawgem (x6), Neutral Furytail (x3)
|Get the blueprint from
|Shrowd Behemoth
|Unique Effect
|Upon your first death, become a shadow clone that deals 100% increased damage for 15 seconds.
|Cells
|Power
|Category
|The Skullforge
|The Skullforge
|Type
|Head Slot
|Weak Against
|Frost (-25)
|Strong Against
|Blaze (+25)
|Minimum Resistance/Power
|25
|Max Resistance/Power
|138
|Crafting Ingredients
|Rams (x40), Charrogg Scale (x2), Smoldering Tailspike (x1), Neutral Furyplate (x6), Neutral Skullgem (x3)
|Get the blueprint from
|Heroic and Heroic+ Patrols and Pursuits
|Unique Effect
|1.5% of all damage dealt becomes a stamina shield (max 50) that depletes first when spending stamina. Depletes slowly after 5 seconds not dealing damage.
|Cells
|Defence
|Category
|Prismatic Grace
|Prismatic Grace
|Type
|Head Slot
|Weak Against
|Umbral (-25)
|Strong Against
|Radiant (+25)
|Minimum Resistance/Power
|25
|Max Resistance/Power
|138
|Crafting Ingredients
|Rams (x40), Rezakiri Chitin (x2), Exoskeletal Plate (x1), Neutral Furytail (x6), Neutral Tailgem (x3)
|Get the blueprint from
|Heroic and Heroic+ Patrols and Pursuits
|Unique Effect
|After reviving another player, grant them a Radiant Prism that blocks incoming damage for 5 seconds. The first time you take lethal damage, gain a Radiant Prism that blocks incoming damage for 10 seconds. While active, reviving another player fully restores both players but removes the Prism even at full danger.
|Cells
|Technique
Exotic Armor is all about keeping you safe from specific types of damage while giving you a unique power to really help you stand out in a crowd. Be careful though, like all armor, the Exotics have a weakness too, so choose wisely when fighting different Behemoths.
Exotic Weapons
|Category
|The Hunger
|The Hunger
|Type
|Sword
|Weak Against
|N/A
|Strong Against
|Radiant (+80)
|Minimum Resistance/Power
|100
|Max Resistance/Power
|550
|Crafting Ingredients
|Rams (x150), Shrowd Feather (x3), Twisted Shadowspur (x4), Elemental Furyplate (x6), Elemental Tailgem (x3)
|Get the blueprint from
|Heroic and Heroic+ Patrols and Pursuits
|Unique Effect
|Activate to enter Feast, taking damage over time but gaining significant lifesteal, attack speed, and creating aetheric waves with each attack that deal area damage.
|Cells
|Power, Utility
|Category
|Molten Edict
|Molten Edict
|Type
|Hammer
|Weak Against
|N/A
|Strong Against
|Blaze (+80)
|Minimum Resistance/Power
|100
|Max Resistance/Power
|550
|Crafting Ingredients
|Rams (x150), Charrogg Scale (x3), Scorched Rockhide (x4), Elemental Furyplate (x6), Elemental Tailgem (x3)
|Get the blueprint from
|Heroic and Heroic+ Patrols and Pursuits
|Unique Effect
|Replaces all hammer blasts with unique fireball abilities that deal blaze damage.
|Cells
|Power, Defence
|Category
|The Godhand
|The Godhand
|Type
|War Pike
|Weak Against
|N/A
|Strong Against
|Radiant (+80)
|Minimum Resistance/Power
|100
|Max Resistance/Power
|550
|Crafting Ingredients
|Rams (x150), Rezakiri Chitin (x3), Radiant Aethergem (x1), Cracked Biocrystal (x1), Neutral Furyplate (x6), Neutral Skullgem (x3)
|Get the blueprint from
|Heroic and Heroic+ Patrols and Pursuits
|Unique Effect
|Channel a beam that deals increasing damage, up to 200%, while it continues to hit a target.
|Cells
|Technique, Mobility
With these Exotic weapons, you can use the unique abilities to overcharge the amount of damage you can do especially against the right element type. Once you have them be sure to level them up as much as you can to keep that power level high.
Conclusion
In any game, Exotics are the thing to hunt for at the Endgame. It's frustrating that there is no way to purposefully get an Exotic in Dauntless — some Destiny 2 style Exotic missions would be fun — and relying on RNG is maddening at times, but when you finally get one, it all feels worth it.
The Exotics in Dauntless are a lot of fun as they have an extra special ability that really sets them apart. It's not just a more powerful sword, for example, it's a powerful sword that also heals you when it deals damage. That kind of thing elevates these weapons, making them all the more effective and fun to use.
Free-to-play fun
Dauntless
Take down monstrous Behemoths with friends
Tired of all the new free-to-play games being battle royales? Hop into Dauntless and get a little taste of the Monster Hunter experience without spending a dime. There are plenty of Behemoths across the Shattered Isles waiting for you to find them and fight them.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.