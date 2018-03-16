Amazon's constantly adding new features to Alexa to ensure it's as helpful as can be, but the latest goodie actually makes the assistant talk less. As part of a new feature called "Brief Mode", Alexa's responses are shortened, and in some cases, replaced with just an audio cue rather than saying "Ok."

According to users on Reddit, they were first informed of the feature when normally interacting with Alexa. In one instance, Alexa told someone that it'd start using shorter responses when they asked it to turn off the lights. Later on, a new setting for Brief Mode was discovered in the Alexa app.

You can find the new option at the very bottom of the settings, and it's within a new page titled "Alexa Voice Responses." Per the description for Brief Mode: