Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday this weekend with a special Alexa's Birthday Deals sale featuring discounts that are practically good enough to be early Black Friday deals. Right now you could pick up one of Amazon's latest streaming devices on sale for as low as $17.99, and unlike all the awesome discounts we saw earlier this month during Prime Day, there's no Prime membership required to snag any of these offers.
Considering the Fire TV Stick Lite and the all-new Fire TV Stick are so new, this is actually the first time we're seeing a discount on either model as Prime Day skipped both products.
Up to $20 Off
Amazon Fire TV Stick devices
All three models of the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming media player are now discounted by up to $20 at Amazon, including the Fire TV Stick Lite, the all-new Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Stick 4K.
Starting at $18
The most affordable Fire TV Stick on sale today is the new Fire TV Stick Lite, now on sale for $17.99. While this model features all the same smart functionality as the standard Fire TV Stick, the biggest difference is found on their remotes. The Fire TV Stick Lite's remote doesn't feature TV controls and is unable to control the power or volume on your TV, soundbar, or receiver — unlike the regular Fire TV Stick.
If you have a bit more to spend on today's purchase, it's really worth upgrading to either the all-new Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Stick 4K. You'll find them on sale for $27.99 and $29.99 respectively. These are nearly the same device, though the main difference is that the Fire TV Stick 4K is capable of streaming content to your TV in 4K while the standard Fire TV Stick streams in up to 1080p HD. At just a $2 difference thanks to today's sale, it's probably worth grabbing the 4K model even if you don't have a 4K television just yet.
All three Fire TV Stick models come with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can simply press a button to have Alexa turn on your favorite show or switch to the next app you're planning to use. You can even score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with the purchase of any model at today's low price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What's your favorite camera app interface?
Every Android phone comes with its own unique camera app, but which one is truly the best? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra will have five rear cameras, says new leak
A new render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has surfaced online, revealing a penta-camera setup at the rear.
The U.S. is reportedly close to restoring Huawei's global chip supply
According to a report from Financial Times, the U.S. Department of Commerce will soon grant licenses to chipmakers to resume the supply of components for use in Huawei’s mobile devices.
Best Ethernet adapters for your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick
If you've been having trouble with Wi-Fi on your streaming stick, an Ethernet adapter may be a good investment. A wired connection avoids any signal interference or competition for bandwidth and gives your cast or stream priority access to data. Some adapters simply do just that, while others take advantage of the direct access to your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick to add other useful...