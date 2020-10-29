Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday this weekend with a special Alexa's Birthday Deals sale featuring discounts that are practically good enough to be early Black Friday deals. Right now you could pick up one of Amazon's latest streaming devices on sale for as low as $17.99, and unlike all the awesome discounts we saw earlier this month during Prime Day, there's no Prime membership required to snag any of these offers.

Considering the Fire TV Stick Lite and the all-new Fire TV Stick are so new, this is actually the first time we're seeing a discount on either model as Prime Day skipped both products.

Up to $20 Off Amazon Fire TV Stick devices All three models of the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming media player are now discounted by up to $20 at Amazon, including the Fire TV Stick Lite, the all-new Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Stick 4K. Starting at $18 See at Amazon

The most affordable Fire TV Stick on sale today is the new Fire TV Stick Lite, now on sale for $17.99. While this model features all the same smart functionality as the standard Fire TV Stick, the biggest difference is found on their remotes. The Fire TV Stick Lite's remote doesn't feature TV controls and is unable to control the power or volume on your TV, soundbar, or receiver — unlike the regular Fire TV Stick.

If you have a bit more to spend on today's purchase, it's really worth upgrading to either the all-new Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Stick 4K. You'll find them on sale for $27.99 and $29.99 respectively. These are nearly the same device, though the main difference is that the Fire TV Stick 4K is capable of streaming content to your TV in 4K while the standard Fire TV Stick streams in up to 1080p HD. At just a $2 difference thanks to today's sale, it's probably worth grabbing the 4K model even if you don't have a 4K television just yet.

All three Fire TV Stick models come with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can simply press a button to have Alexa turn on your favorite show or switch to the next app you're planning to use. You can even score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with the purchase of any model at today's low price.