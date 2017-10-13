Motorola's latest Mods should arrive in time for the holiday season.

Motorola's recent tendency to release a hundred different phones each year can get tiring very quickly, but even with so many devices being pushed out, the company's Z series and their accompanying Moto Mods still remain as one of the most unique throughout the smartphone market. Thanks to a leak from Evan Blass on Twitter, we now have a look at two new Moto Mods that are shaping up to be two of the coolest yet.

The two Mods in question include an Amazon Alexa speaker and Polaroid Insta-Share printer, and although Motorola technically announced these back at Mobile World Congress in February, this is the first time we've actually seen pictures of the gadgets.

The Alexa Speaker will likely work in the same fashion as the two JBL Moto Mods that are already available, and although we don't know how the sound quality of this new speaker will compare, the addition of Alexa voice controls will certainly be appreciated by those sucked into Amazon's walled-garden.

As for the Polaroid Insta-Share Mod, this will allow you to print off Polaroids of photos captured with your Moto Z's camera wherever you go. It looks incredibly bulky from the render, but then again, that's to be expected from essentially carrying around a tiny printer on the back of your phone.

Since this photo was shared, Android Central has also learned that these two Moto Mods will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. We still aren't sure what pricing will look like, but if past Moto Mods are anything to go by, don't expect them to be cheap.