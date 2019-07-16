The Echo Show 5 is one sale during Prime Day for an incredible discount of just $50 and if you throw in a $5 Alexa Smart Plug, you can get the package for 52% off the full price.

Prime Day is nearly over, and it's the best time to stock up on your Amazon smart gadgets, but you have to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the discount. If you aren't already a Prime subscriber, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial.

New low price

Echo Show 5

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts. This bundle comes with an Amazon Smart Plug as well, to really help you get the smart home of your dream started!

$54.98 $114.98 $60 off

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's latest touch screen Echo device. It's similar to the Echo Show but has a smaller 5.5-inch screen and much more compact design. It may be smaller, but it still supports all the same great features the Show does, like support for watching movie trailers, browsing YouTube, getting cooking instructions, streaming podcasts, and more.

With Alexa's video chat features, you can use Drop In to check in on the grandparents or the kids without having to wait for them to answer the call. When you're not actively using the screen, it'll display the date, time, and weather conditions.

You can also do everything with the Echo Show 5 that you can do with any Echo device, like play music and audiobooks or ask Alexa to tell you your day's schedule. When you install the Alexa skills, you can have lots of fun playing trivia games, triggering cat meows, getting daily news bites, and a whole lot more (I mean a whole lot more).

Alexa can control your supported smart home devices, like lights, door locks, garage door openers, and the like. If you are just starting your smart home investment, the $5 Alexa Smart Plug gives you an entry into connected smarts without costing a fortune.

The Alexa Smart Plug plugs into any 3-prong outlet and works like a normal outlet. Plug anything into it and you can then control the power from your Echo Show 5. Plug in your favorite lamp or your standing fan and let Alexa help you turn it off and on.

A bit of advice: you'll want to use the Alexa Smart Plug with electronic devices that don't turn on and off digitally. For example, if you have a heating blanket with a digital face, smart plugs won't turn them on and set them to a specific temperature.

The Echo Show 5 + Alexa Smart Plug is on sale for $60 off until the end of Prime Day, which is only a few hours away, so be sure to grab one while you can. They are already out of stock (though you can still buy one and get the Prime Day deal).

