The list of functions you can perform with Amazon Alexa is neverending, and today the virtual assistant is starting to think outside itself. Thanks to a new feature called Alexa Donations, you can send money to your favorite charities and nonprofits by just using your voice.

Next time you feel like paying it forward, you can say "Alexa, make a donation" to have the assistant ask you where you'd like to send money to and how much. Along with this, you can also give a more specific command, such as "Alexa, donate $100 to St. Jude Children's Hospital."

There are 48 different charities and nonprofits to choose from at launch, including American Red Cross, UNICEF, Wikimedia Foundation, and others.

Donations are made using the preferred payment method you've got connected to Amazon Pay, and in regards to the foundations that are available, Amazon says that "the list will continue to grow."