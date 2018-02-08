Amazon's giving users added controls for staying within its walled-garden.
Whether you have an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, or something from a third party, Amazon's Alexa ecosystem of smart speakers is one of the best for listening to music. A lot of this is thanks to the wide array of streaming services that support Alexa, and now Amazon Music subscribers are gaining even more control over their tunes.
If you're listening to a song on Amazon Music, you can now ask Alexa to add it to an existing playlist or create an entirely new one. This isn't a ground-breaking feature, but it's a nice bonus for loyal Amazon's customers that are subscribed to the company's streaming solution.
You can start using Amazon Music Unlimited for as little as $3.99/month on just Echo devices, and access to the full service costs $7.99/month for Prime members. It's unclear if this playlist functionality will be made available for the likes of Spotify, Pandora, etc., but we'll be sure to keep an ear to the ground if that turns out to be the case.
If you're not subscribed to Amazon Music but do own an Alexa speaker, is this a big enough feature to make you consider giving Amazon Music a shot? Let me know in those comments below.
Android users can now ask Alexa to send SMS messages
Amazon Echo
- Tap, Echo or Dot: The ultimate Alexa question
- All about Alexa Skills
- Amazon Echo review
- Echo Dot review
- Echo Spot review
- Top Echo Tips & Tricks
- Amazon Echo vs. Google Home
- Get the latest Alexa news
Reader comments
Alexa now lets you create and edit playlists with Amazon Music
Well this trounces the mess that Google Home, Assistant and Google Play Music is. Especially considering as of this morning, I can not get GPM to play on any Google cast device.
You would think as the ONE Google service I actually pay for, it would be more feature rich and reliable.
I'm already an Amazon Unlimited user.. why wouldn't someone who's "all in" with Alexa compatible smart bulbs, thermostats, and other stuff.. anyone who has multiple Alexa devices in their home would be silly to use a music service other than Amazon's.. the price is competitive with Google and Spotify, neither of which can be controlled with an Alexa speaker.. this playlist feature is just icing on the cake.