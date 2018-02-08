Amazon's giving users added controls for staying within its walled-garden.

Whether you have an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, or something from a third party, Amazon's Alexa ecosystem of smart speakers is one of the best for listening to music. A lot of this is thanks to the wide array of streaming services that support Alexa, and now Amazon Music subscribers are gaining even more control over their tunes.

If you're listening to a song on Amazon Music, you can now ask Alexa to add it to an existing playlist or create an entirely new one. This isn't a ground-breaking feature, but it's a nice bonus for loyal Amazon's customers that are subscribed to the company's streaming solution.

You can start using Amazon Music Unlimited for as little as $3.99/month on just Echo devices, and access to the full service costs $7.99/month for Prime members. It's unclear if this playlist functionality will be made available for the likes of Spotify, Pandora, etc., but we'll be sure to keep an ear to the ground if that turns out to be the case.

If you're not subscribed to Amazon Music but do own an Alexa speaker, is this a big enough feature to make you consider giving Amazon Music a shot? Let me know in those comments below.

