Android users have enjoyed the ability to cast media from their phones using Google Cast and Chromecast products and apps since 2013, and now Amazon is adding a new feature for it's Echo speakers called Alexa Cast.

Currently exclusive to Amazon Music, the new feature lets you cast music to your Echo speakers and control everything from your smartphone.

How does it stack up against Google Cast? Let's dive in!

Amazon playing catch up

Alexa Cast is very limited at the moment, but it's a big step for Amazon as it catches up to its competition. Both Google and Apple have had media casting technology built into it's own media streaming apps and services for several years now. Amazon seemed to follow a different philosophy, focusing first on building out a vast collection of hardware and focusing on Alexa as a platform for developers — and Amazon has enjoyed such great support from third-party app developers with its Alexa Skills collection to the point that the lack of casting functionality a mostly a moot point.

Still, in its current state Alexa Cast is a good feature confined to one app. It works really well but only if you want to use Amazon Music. In that regard, Alexa Cast is essentially the start of Amazon bridging a crucial gap between its own Echo products and Amazon Prime streaming services.