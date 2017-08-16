Alcatel's A50 smartphone will be available on two different Canadian networks.

Alcatel's A5 smartphone features the company's own take on modules for a budget price. Like the Moto Z line, there is an extended battery mod and a speaker mod. Unlike Moto, Alcatel created an awesome looking LED back.

But for Canadian customers that want that sweet LED fire on their phone, they would have to import the device. That changes soon: the Alcatel A50 smartphone will be available on Telus and Koodo beginning August 18. The device features Android 7.0, a 5.2-inch 720p display covered in Dragontrail glass, a MediaTek MTK 6738 quad core processor, 16GB of internal storage (expandable via MicroSD) and 2GB of RAM. From Newswire:

Today, Alcatel – a top-five smartphone manufacturer in North America – is unveiling an all-new smartphone experience for TELUS and Koodo Mobile customers across Canada, with the introduction of the Alcatel A50 and SNAPBAK accessories. Offering a perfect balance of smartphone functionality powered by Android™ 7.0 Nougat, the A50 includes the complete Alcatel SNAPBAK accessory system, including the LightUp, Sound and Power SNAPBAK covers; redefining experience driven value for smartphone users. The Alcatel A50 with SNAPBAK covers will be available online and in TELUS stores across Canada starting at $0 CAD on a two-year term or $240 CAD outright, and from Koodo Mobile for $240 CAD outright or $0 CAD on a Tab™ Small plan beginning August 18.

