Mobile World Congress will be here before we know it, and among all of the companies announcing new products, Alcatel will be one of them. The company recently took to Twitter to shed some light on three of the phones we'll see, and they include the Alcatel 5, 3V, and 1X.

The Alcatel 5 is the company's flagship phone for 2018, and as you can see from the photo above, it adopts the "bezel-less" trend we've been seeing since last year. However, Alcatel takes a unique approach to this by having hardly any bezels anywhere aside from a large forehead near the top. It kind of looks like a reserve take on the Sharp Aquos Crystal from 2014, and this will easily be the most exciting of Alcatel's lineup.

We got a chance to go hands-on with the Alcatel 5 during CES in January, and while doing so learned that the phone with sell for around $300, have dual front-facing cameras, charge via USB-C, and offer some sort of face unlock feature similar to what we've seen from the iPhone X and OnePlus 5T.

As for the Alcatel 3V and 1X, these two phones feature much more traditional bodies. The 3V has rounded corners with what appears to be an 18:9 display, and unlike the Alcatel 5, has dual rear cameras. The 3V is said to be a "sub $200" phone, and if you want to go even lower, that's where the Alcatel 1X comes to play. The 1X will be in the "sub $100" price range and come with a fingerprint sensor, single rear camera, and microUSB for charging.

The phones look fine, but I'll be more interested in seeing if Alcatel addresses reports from last month where it was discovered that the default gallery app on many of its phones had been replaced with spamware.

In any case, based on what we have so far, are you interested in what Alcatel will be showing off in just a few days?

