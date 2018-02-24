Alcatel gave us an early look at its new range of phones back at CES — comprised of an Alcatel 5 at the high end, plus the Alcatel 3 series and Alcatel 1 series below, all being pitched as providing great value under €250. Now at MWC 2018, we have some actual pricing and availability details for us to go along with our initial impressions of the group.

The Alcatel 5 is the main device that may get a few people interested in this 2018 lineup, though now in the same ways that made the Alcatel Idol 3 and Idol 4 interesting. Alcatel is going increasingly budget-focused with the 5, setting the price at just €229. Even at that price you're getting a brushed metal body, 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display, USB-C and dual front-facing cameras. Also somewhat surprising at this price point is the inclusion of both a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a new face unlock mode.

Category Spec Operating system Android 7.1 Nougat Display 5.7-inch IPS, 1440 x 720 (18:9) Processor MT6750 octa-core 1.5GHz Storage 16/32GB (depending on model) Expandable MicroSD up to 32GB RAM 2/3GB (depending on model) Rear camera 12MP, 1.25-micron, f/2.2, dual-tone flash, HDR Front camera 1 13MP, 1.4-micron, f/2 Front camera 2 5MP, 120-degree lens Connectivity LTE Cat 4, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS Battery 3000mAh Charging USB-C Security Fingerprint sensor, Face Key unlock Dimensions 152.3 x 71.1 x 8.4 mm, 144g

The Alcatel 3 isn't just one phone ... but rather three: there's the Alcatel 3V, 3X and 3, all with slightly different combinations of features and at slightly different prices. These all fall under €200, but are designed to offer a higher-end look with an 18:9 display and key features like fingerprint sensors. The 3V has a 6-inch 2160x1080 screen, the 3X has a 5.7-inch 1440x720 screen and the bottom-end 3 comes with a 5.5-inch 1440x720 screen. (A little confusing, I know.) Both the 3V and 3X have dual rear cameras, with the secondary lens providing wide-angle shots. All three have extremely basic plastic hardware design, and you'll be stuck with a Micro-USB port for charging. Pricing is all extremely close together on these models, but they're all launching in "select markets" so it wouldn't be surprising to see little overlap between the models. The Alcatel 3V will set you back just €189, with the 3X at €179 and the 3 at €149.

Category Alcatel 3V Alcatel 3X Alcatel 3 Operating system Android Oreo Android Nougat Android Oreo Display 6-inch, 2160x1080 (18:9) 5.7-inch, 1440x720 (18:9) 5.5-inch, 1440x720 (18:9) Processor MT8735A quad-core 1.45GHz MT6739 quad-core 1.28GHz MT6739 quad-core 1.28GHz Storage 16/32GB 16/32GB 16GB Expandable MicroSD up to 128GB MicroSD up to 128GB MicroSD up to 128GB RAM 2GB 2/3GB 2GB Rear camera 1 12MP, 1.25-micron, f/2.2, PDAF, LED flash 13MP, 1.12-micron, f/2 13MP, 1.12-micron, f/2, PDAF, LED flash Rear camera 2 2MP, 1.25-micron, f/2.4 5MP, 1.12-micron, f/2.2, 120-degree lens n/a Front camera 5MP, LED flash 5MP, LED flash 5MP, LED flash Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC Battery 3000mAh 3000mAh 3000mAh Charging Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Security Fingerprint sensor

Face Key unlock Fingerprint sensor

Face Key unlock Fingerprint sensor

Face Key unlock Dimensions 162 x 76 x 8.05 mm

155g 153.5 x 71.6 x 8.5mm

144g 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.5mm

145g

While technically the "Alcatel 1 series," there's just one model in the series right now: the Alcatel 1X. This isn't really the type of phone we normally get excited about for ourselves, but is interesting from the perspective that it's the company's first Android Go (or "Go edition") phone running Google's lightweight version of Android Oreo. For just €99, or €109 in a dual-SIM variant, the Alcatel 1X gives you a solid build with a neat soft suede-like back and unexpected features like a fingerprint sensor and a more modern looking 18:9 display. Alcatel isn't known for having great software or keeping its phones up to date with the latest releases, and having Android Go on board here should help with both of those aspects.

Category Spec Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Display 5.3-inch, 960x480 (18:9) Processor MT6739 quad-core 1.28GHz Storage 16GB Expandable MicroSD up to 32GB RAM 1/2GB (depending on model) Rear camera 8MP or 13MP (depending on model)

1.12-micron, 1/4" sensor, f/2.0, auto focus

1080p 30 video Front camera 5MP, fixed focus, flash, 720p 30 video Connectivity LTE Cat 4, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS Battery 2460mAh Charging Micro-USB Security Fingerprint sensor, Face Key unlock Dimensions 147.5 x 70.6 x 9.1 mm, 151g