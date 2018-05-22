Formally unveiled at MWC this past February , Alcatel's announced that it's bringing the Alcatel 3V to the United States next week.

The 3V is very much so a budget phone with a price tag of just $150, but you're getting a lot of phone for the money.

Right on the front is a large 6-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio touting a TCL-made 2K (2160 x 1080) display. Surrounding that screen is a glossy plastic body with Alcatel's SIMGANIC design language that apparently "offers a balance of organic and simplicity from a human centric perspective."

Flip the 3V over and you'll find two cameras — including a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 2MP one that allows for bokeh portrait shots and enables you to refocus photos after you've taken them. Also included is a 5MP selfie camera that comes with its own flash.

Rounding out the 3V is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Key facial unlock system, MediaTek MT8735A 1.45GHz quad-core processor, 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

You'll be able to purchase the Alcatel 3V at Amazon next week, and following that, the phone will make its way to Best Buy and Walmart online and in-store "in the coming weeks."

