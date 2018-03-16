Alcatel was one of the many brands showing off new phones at MWC in Barcelona last month, and now we've got confirmation from the company that the 1X and 3V will both be heading to the United States.

The Alcatel 1X is the least powerful of all the phones Alcatel announced at MWC, but it's notable as it's the company's first Android Go handset. The device is equipped with a 5.3-inch 960 x 480 display, a MediaTek quad-core 1.28GHz processor, 2,460 mAh battery, and 16GB of storage that can be expanded up to 32GB. Those certainly aren't the most impressive specs in the world, but considering that Alcatel will sell the 1X for under $100 in the U.S., there's not much you can complain about. Plus, since this is an Android Go phone, you'll get a lightweight version of Android Oreo out of the box that's optimized to run well on less-powerful silicon. Oh, and there's a fingerprint sensor.