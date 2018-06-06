The default screensaver on Android TV is fine. Google's always done well at showcasing photography as a background, and it's one of those things that makes Android TV so compelling — even when you're not actively using it, it still looks good.

But Apple TV has taken the screenshot to a whole new 'nother level with its "Aerials." We're not just talking static image here. We're talking video. High-level (and high-resolution) moving art, that almost looks like it's standing still. But it's not. You can fly through San Francisco. Or Hawaii. Or London. Or, soon, over the Earth. Day or night. You can waste days looking at these things. (OK, that's maybe a slight exaggeration. But they really are that good.)

And you can get them on Android TV. (Actually, any device running Android.) All it takes is an app. And best of all? It's free.

