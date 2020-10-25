Most music apps are just simple libraries. In contrast, beaTunes lets you analyze every beat and create playlists using smart algorithms. It's normally $34, but you can get it today for $19.99 on Mac and Windows.
What makes a playlist? More often than not, we put together songs that have a similar mood. If you analyze these tracks, you will probably find they share similar characteristics such as tempo or key.
With numerous analysis tools, beaTunes helps to reveal these similarities. It's a fascinating way to interact with your music collection, and the app helps you find mixes made in heaven.
Rated at 5 stars on MacUpdate and 4 stars on CNET, this app automatically detects the tempo (BPM), key, color, segments, similarities, volume, and acoustic fingerprints of every track in your collection.
This metadata is searchable via tags, and you can ask beaTunes to find songs that match a sample. For dedicated music fans and musicians alike, this software is the ultimate playground.
Order today for just $19.99 to get an unlimited license at 42% off the full price.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Fit and feeling good: How I'm using Google Fit to stave off 2020's chaos
A summer spent indoors and the frantic pace of the fall launch season have left me being significantly less active this year, but with Google Fit and the TicWatch Pro 3, I'm trying to claw my way back.
Snapdragon chips are going to make Chromebooks even better
Snapdragon Chromebooks mean better battery life and connectivity. Both are things that most every Chromebook user wants more of!
I turned off my phone for a day and it was the best decision I made in 2020
The internet is great and useful for so many things. But a day without it was like a reboot inside me. You should try it.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looking stylish with a new band
If you recently purchasedthe new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or you're planning to do so soon, make sure you've got the right bands for it!