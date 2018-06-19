Adobe's Project Rush brings all-in-one video editing to all your devices

Adobe today took the wraps off of Project Rush, a new video editing tool that works across platforms and brings elements from several apps in Adobe's suite together in one package.

The highlight of Project Rush is its ability to work across your devices. According to Adobe, the video editor will be available across both desktop and mobile devices. And you'll be able to easily pick up where you left off, too: Rush will automatically sync stuff you're working on to the cloud. So, if you start editing on your desktop and need to head out the door, you can continue your project on your phone.

In terms of features, Adobe is calling Project Rush an "all-in-one" video editor. The company has combined elements of Premiere Pro, Audition, After Effects, and Adobe Stock to allow editors to do anything they need to without worrying about switching apps. Within the app, you'll find familiar controls for adding filters, optimizing audio, color correction, and much more. When you're done, Project Rush will be able to publish to multiple social platforms with a click, Adobe says.

Going forward, Adobe says it plans to focus on social platforms, making it easier create different versions of a video that are optimized for each platform you'll be publishing to.

As for an official release, things are still up in the are. At the moment, Project Rush is only available as a beta, and you have to apply for a chance to test it. Still, for content creators, Project Rush looks like it will be worth giving a gander once it lands.