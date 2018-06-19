Adobe Spark Post (a graphic design suite) has been making headlines with its iOS app for some time, and after building up a following there, fans have been demanding that Adobe make an Android version of it. After months and months of patiently waiting, that day has finally come .

You can download Adobe Spark Post for Android right now, and while not every single feature from its iOS counterpart is here, Adobe plans on changing that soon. Spark Post is releasing as an open beta initially, but it'll only stay that way as Adobe puts the finishing touches here and there.

In its current form, the Spark Post Android app gives you access to all of the filters, fonts, colors, shapes, and templates you'd find in the iOS version. The UI has been updated to adhere to Material Design guidelines, and features such as Magic Text, auto-resize, and more are all here.

In the near future, Adobe says it plans on adding animations, an icon library, integration with Adobe Stock, and plenty of other goodies.

If there are certain features you'd like to see added before others, you can send Adobe your feedback and help pave the future for Spark Post's Android presence.

Download: Adobe Spark Post (free)