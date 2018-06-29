Even though Chrome OS's app situation has gotten considerably better over the years, there's one thing that often keeps a lot of people at bay — the lack of a real video editor. Thanks to a recent announcement from Adobe, however, that's going to change very soon.

During this year's VidCon, Adobe unveiled Project Rush. Project Rush is a new video editing platform that combines features from After Effects, Premier, and Audition into one single app. All of your work is saved on the cloud, meaning if you start a project using Rush on one machine, you can quickly pick up where you left off on another.

In addition to the expected Windows and macOS apps, Adobe Rush will also be available for Android and iOS. Ant Pruitt from Tech Republic talked with Adobe about how the Android app will work, and what he learned is where this gets really exciting —