Even though Chrome OS's app situation has gotten considerably better over the years, there's one thing that often keeps a lot of people at bay — the lack of a real video editor. Thanks to a recent announcement from Adobe, however, that's going to change very soon.
During this year's VidCon, Adobe unveiled Project Rush. Project Rush is a new video editing platform that combines features from After Effects, Premier, and Audition into one single app. All of your work is saved on the cloud, meaning if you start a project using Rush on one machine, you can quickly pick up where you left off on another.
In addition to the expected Windows and macOS apps, Adobe Rush will also be available for Android and iOS. Ant Pruitt from Tech Republic talked with Adobe about how the Android app will work, and what he learned is where this gets really exciting —
Adobe assured me that the flagship devices will not have an issue running Project Rush. This includes the likes of your Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. Forde said that Google and Adobe have worked so closely together on this project, Google now has measures in place that will change how GPU performance will be on Android (for the better) to allow content creation and consumption to be an amazing experience. So amazing, even Chromebooks capable of running Android apps will be able to easily utilize Project Rush.
You can sign up for the Adobe Project Rush beta right now, and while there's still no word on an official launch or how much Rush will cost, the fact that a real, fully-fledged video editor will be available to use on Chrome OS is huge.
Add that together with the fact that Rush will work just as well with all of your other devices, and content creators are about to be in for a big treat.
