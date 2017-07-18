Just because an update looks small doesn't mean it isn't important.

Adobe has updated its Lightroom Mobile app for Android with an all-new "Android native" interface, though the changes aren't as big as you'd think with such a proclamation. The main change to the experience is better labeling of buttons and simpler sliders that make sense on a (relatively) small screen that's used exclusively with touch.

Lightroom Mobile continues to be extremely powerful, and even though the new update isn't adding any big capabilities it is aimed at making all of the fine adjustments and tweaks easier to accomplish on the smaller screen. Being that the app has been "designed from the ground up" to the latest Android spec, you can expect an improvement in performance as well. It's not that the old version of Lightroom was slow, but it did take a couple extra beats to perform some actions — hopefully that has smoothed out now.

The new version of Lightroom is available from the Play Store right now — it'll be worth snagging the latest version.