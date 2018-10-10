Using coupon code TYWIRE20 during checkout at Amazon drops the price of this TopGreener USB outlet wall receptacle down to just $20.92. It normally sells for just over $26, and this discount is one of the best we've ever tracked on this. It replaces your standard wall receptacle with two AC plugs and two USB ports, one of which is USB-A and the other is USB-C. It offers a total output of 5.8A for an improved charging speed, but not quite as fast as this option with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Unlike some of its other products, this model does come with a face cover, in fact it comes with three of them. You can opt to use a white, black, or almond cover for it, and TopGreener also includes a USB-C cable with it. Installing this is quite simple, but you'll want to verify that there is no power to the outlet before you begin. Consult a local electrician if you're uncomfortable doing the work yourself. Be sure to grab a few of these, and replace some of the less useful outlets in your home with these helpful ones.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.