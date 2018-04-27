The Aukey dual USB/AC wall outlet power strip is down to $7.99 with code 2XFITO5N on Amazon. It's $16 without the code, so you're saving 50% off the price. If this deal looks familiar that's because a recent code brought the grey version down to $7. That deal has since expired, but the white for $8 isn't too bad either.

Sure, the plug requires both outlets to use, but it gives you those outlets back and adds two USB ports for you! The top of the device has a little lip that can hold your phone while it's charging, too. It has safety precautions to keep your devices from over-heating and over-charging. Aukey backs it up with a two-year warranty. Users give it 4.6 stars based on 21 reviews.

Aukey also has options with 4 USB ports on sale for $16, so be sure to check them out as well.

