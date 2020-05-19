With Disney parks and theaters around the world closed for the moment, now's the perfect time to start growing your digital movie library. Right now, some of Disney's best animated movies are 50% off at digital retailers like iTunes and Vudu so you can add to your collection at a discount. Iconic films like Aladdin and Cinderella regularly sell for up to $19.99, though right now they're on sale along with several other Disney greats for just $9.99 each.

Most of the films on sale at iTunes can be found here. If you're not accustomed to using iTunes, you should know that any movies or shows you buy there can be viewed using the Apple TV app, and the app is available on more than just Apple devices. You can download it on streaming devices and some smart TVs for instance.

Any Disney fanatic should take this opportunity to add some of these films to their collection if they're not there already, as we rarely see Disney films on sale for this price. While other films may drop as low as $5 occasionally, that never happens for Disney films like these. On the sale page, you'll find movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, and Moana.

Over at Vudu, you can find The Little Mermaid and Sleeping Beauty discounted by 50% as well. Even more family-friendly films are on sale for $9.99 right now, including live-action Disney movies like The Jungle Book and Maleficent.

