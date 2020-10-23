Ever look at your TV, your car, or your kitchen counters and think... "You know what these are missing? LED lights!" Well, worry no more! Today as part of Amazon's Holiday Deals rush you can save on a selection of Govee LED smart light strips designed to go in all those places and more. You can actually save up to 30% off with some of these options as low as $9. These prices are set to expire at the end of the day, but with deals this good you could probably setup your entire house with some RGB lighting.

It's not just about the pretty colors, by the way. These lights can actually be helpful to you in a lot of ways. TV backlighting, for example from this $8.99 backlighting strip that's down from its street price of $13, can be helpful on the eyes. If you have a bright TV and a dark wall behind it, your brain tends to perceive the TV as much brighter than it is and that can be a strain on your eyes. The backlighting helps reduce that contrast.

Not to mention this particular light strip has a full color spectrum to choose from, multiple scene modes and effects you can change between, and a physical controller you can use to control it.

Get really creative with Govee's 32.8-foot LED light strip on sale for $24.99. That's down from a street price of $45, which is a huge discount.

This is one of the more advanced strips on sale. Not only do you get full RGB control, it's also a smart strip. Connect it to your Wi-Fi network, control it from the Govee Home app, and even use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to change the colors and brightness. You can decorate pretty much any part of your house, and the strip is designed so you don't have to use the full thing if you don't need to.

Check out the rest of the options in this sale before all the prices disappear.