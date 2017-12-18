The perfect holiday accessory.
Odds are you've purchased a holiday gift or two that could use a microSD card to go with it, and there has never been a better time than right now to buy one. Amazon has Samsung's 32GB EVO microSD card down to $7.99, which is nearly 50% lower than its regular price. Whether you are giving someone a new tablet, a camera, a drone, or even a cell phone, microSD cards are the perfect thing to accompany the gift.
- Great-performance to capture, store and transfer videos, photos and music, for use in Smartphones, Android Tablets, Tablet PCs, Action Cameras, DSLRs and more
- Full-Size adapter included
- Up to 95MB/s transfer speed
This card comes with a 10-year limited warranty.
Reader comments
Add a Samsung 32GB microSD card to your holiday gifts for just $8
Samsung needs to stop screwing with the SD Card names. Evo, Evo Pro, Evo Select, etc. Can anyone tell me what the difference is? The 64 GB version of Evo and Evo Select seem to both be U3 cards so what is the benefit/drawback of one vs the other? Actually, the whole number/stat thing for SD Cards is out of control. U1, U3, A1, Circle 10, etc. is a little ridiculous. The average consumer has no clue what all that means. Maybe that's the point...
I'm wondering why they have Evo Plus & Evo+...isn't that the same thing?
So true. It used to make sense, with the numbers in circles, as that was (estimated) speed in MB/s. And then, the U came. And circle 10 and U1 was supposedly the same, and yet both were displayed for whatever reason. It's a marketing disaster. They should abandon it altogether, and come up with something new. This is beyond repair.
Umm. $7.99? Shows $16.25 0n the link provided
Must need a code. What is the code AC?
Got us all excited for nothing
Shows for me. You guys prime members?
Yes I am a Prime Member
Sadness! The 32gb shows as $16.30 for me. I'm Amazon Prime.
next best thing at the moment, this one shows as ten bucks with prime. seems to be the same or similar card: "Samsung 32GB 95MB/s (U1) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter (MB-ME32GA/AM)"
Worked for me and I'm not even a Prime member.
Might be tempting if I didn't buy 10 64gb cards on black Friday for $12 each