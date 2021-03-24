The TP-Link Kasa HS100 smart plug has dropped in price from its regular street value of $17 to match the lowest we've seen at $9.99 on Amazon. This is a big deal because it has been more than six months since the HS100 dropped in price at all. The last time it hit $10 was last August. We've seen discounts on other TP-Link products since, but this one has stubbornly refused to budge.

A smart plug is one of the easiest and simplest ways you can improve your smart home. Sure you can get crazy stuff like smart thermostats and such, but sometimes you just need to plug one of those old, dumb appliances into something that will connect it to the rest of your house.

Replace any AC outlet with this plug and gain the ability to control your gear from anywhere. Use Kasa's app available on Android or iOS to power the smart plug on or off, set schedules for your appliances (like turning a coffee machine on in the morning) or create scenes from anywhere. There's even an Away Mode that can randomize turning your lights on and off to make it look like you're home when you're not. Or you can just use it to trigger a fan to cool off your home before you get back from work or to use your space heater to heat up a room specifically at night when it gets cold.

The plug connects easily to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, and it doesn't need a separate hub to do so. If you already have a smart home ecosystem like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant you can also enable voice control. It also works with Google Nest, IFTTT, and other smart systems.

This plug is also UL Certified and can switch up to 15A for flexible control of a wide range of devices.