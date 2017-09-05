If you want a Huawei Watch 2, you won't want to miss this offer from the team at Thrifter!

Most people seem to have a love/hate relationship with smart watches, but if you are looking to pick one up this is the deal for you. Right now you can pick up a Carbon Black Huawei Watch 2 for just $181.91 at Amazon. Running Android Wear 2.0, the watch can track your fitness, display your notifications, and much more.

Built-in GPS and continuous heart rate: monitor your heart rate and track your workout routes without your phone. Your watch can only be paired using the Android Wear app. It cannot be paired using your phone's Bluetooth settings. You can download the Android Wear app from Google Play or App Store.

Workout Coach: get real-time guidance and workout data such as recovery time and Vo2 Max. Note: Ensure that the SIM card is clean and dry, and that it is properly inserted. - Otherwise, the watch performance may be affected.Your watch only supports standard nano-SIM cards.

Music without phone: download and listen to music offline during workout and free Google play music 10-week subscription

NFC and Google assistant: make payments and have a personal voice assistant from your wrist

Long battery life: optimized power consumption settings to get the most out of your Device

This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, so if you are interested be sure to grab one before the deal ends. As of right now, Amazon does note that it will take an extra day or two to ship, but at this price, it is worth the wait.

