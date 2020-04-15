With all the recent bans on cellphone use while driving, it might be time for you to start thinking about ways to keep your phone out of your hands while you're on the road. A car mount for your phone is a good first step, but it doesn't truly solve the problem. However, Anker's Roav Viva can. Though it looks like a simple USB car charger, it's actually much more than that. It features Amazon Alexa functionality built-in, allowing you to give voice commands like "Alexa, check the weather at my destination", "Alexa, get directions to the nearest gas station", and "Alexa, play some 90s music".

If you're ready to drive safer, the Roav Viva is currently on sale for just $14.99 at Newegg. That's one of the best prices we've seen it reach recently with around half off its usual price at Amazon and a pretty stellar deal for all that it can accomplish. Shipping is free.

Auto essentials Anker Roav Viva Alexa-Enabled Car Charger This gadget is much more than just a car charger. It adds Alexa to your car, allowing you to get directions, play music or audiobooks, and more with a few spoken words. The deal is good for a limited time only, though. $14.99 $28.80 $14 off See at Newegg

The Viva connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and then you connect your phone to your car's stereo either via Bluetooth or an auxiliary jack. It will use your phone's internet to access Alexa's services and relay them through your car's speakers. You can access the full range of Alexa's skills, including playing your favorite music, getting directions, or hearing the news. You can make and receive phone calls without taking your hand off the wheel. It also has voice isolation via two integrated mics that can accurately identify your voice over other car noises.

The dual charging ports have PowerIQ technology to detect what's plugged in and deliver the fastest charge. Meanwhile, the top of the device has a mute button that makes it easy to turn off the mics if you don't want Alexa to listen to everything you say.