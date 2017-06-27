Amazon's lineup of ad-subsidized phones now include the Nokia 6 and Motorola's latest entry-level phone.

Ahead of its availability in early July, the Nokia 6 is now up for pre-order on Amazon for just $179. Like the Moto G5 Plus, Amazon is offering a Prime Exclusive edition of the Nokia 6 with lock screen ads, knocking $50 off the retail price of the device. Amazon is also kicking off sales of an ad-subsidized version of the Moto E4 — which will retail for just $99 — along with the Alcatel Idol 5S, A50, and A30 Plus.

The Nokia 6 is the first Nokia device to be sold in the U.S. following HMD Global's acquisition of the brand name, with the phone featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, 16MP f/2.0 camera, 8MP front shooter, 3000mAh battery, and dual Dolby Atmos speakers. The phone will be compatible on AT&T and T-Mobile, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Meanwhile, the Moto E4 comes with a 5.0-inch 720p display, 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, fingerprint sensor at the front, 2800mAh battery, and Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Amazon is knocking $30 off the retail price for the Prime Exclusive version, and the phone itself will work on all four major carriers in the U.S. — AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon.

Amazon is adding three new Alcatel phones to its lineup — the Idol 5S, the A50, and the A30 Plus. The Idol 5S is the most interesting of the lot, offering a Snapdragon 625 and a 5.2-inch Full HD display for $199 if you're willing to put up with lock screen ads — or $80 off the retail price of the standard variant. The A50 is available for $99, and the A30 Plus is listed for $79.

The Moto E4 will start shipping out on June 30, and the rest of the phones in the lineup will be heading out to customers starting July 10. Interested in taking a look at all the new additions? Head to the link below to explore Amazon's Prime Exclusive collection.

