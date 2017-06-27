Amazon's lineup of ad-subsidized phones now include the Nokia 6 and Motorola's latest entry-level phone.
Ahead of its availability in early July, the Nokia 6 is now up for pre-order on Amazon for just $179. Like the Moto G5 Plus, Amazon is offering a Prime Exclusive edition of the Nokia 6 with lock screen ads, knocking $50 off the retail price of the device. Amazon is also kicking off sales of an ad-subsidized version of the Moto E4 — which will retail for just $99 — along with the Alcatel Idol 5S, A50, and A30 Plus.
The Nokia 6 is the first Nokia device to be sold in the U.S. following HMD Global's acquisition of the brand name, with the phone featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, 16MP f/2.0 camera, 8MP front shooter, 3000mAh battery, and dual Dolby Atmos speakers. The phone will be compatible on AT&T and T-Mobile, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.
Meanwhile, the Moto E4 comes with a 5.0-inch 720p display, 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, fingerprint sensor at the front, 2800mAh battery, and Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Amazon is knocking $30 off the retail price for the Prime Exclusive version, and the phone itself will work on all four major carriers in the U.S. — AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon.
Amazon is adding three new Alcatel phones to its lineup — the Idol 5S, the A50, and the A30 Plus. The Idol 5S is the most interesting of the lot, offering a Snapdragon 625 and a 5.2-inch Full HD display for $199 if you're willing to put up with lock screen ads — or $80 off the retail price of the standard variant. The A50 is available for $99, and the A30 Plus is listed for $79.
The Moto E4 will start shipping out on June 30, and the rest of the phones in the lineup will be heading out to customers starting July 10. Interested in taking a look at all the new additions? Head to the link below to explore Amazon's Prime Exclusive collection.
Amazon Expands Lineup of Best-Selling Prime Exclusive Phones with New Unlocked Devices including Nokia, Alcatel, and Motorola
Reader comments
They're going to sell a ton of these.
/s
The 3310 is sold out everywhere. You might want to rethink your World view and use of s/ ;)
No /s needed. These ad subsidized devices sell really well. Why do you think more manufacturers are jumping on board? I'm tempted to pick up the Nokia as a back up device at that price.
its stupid to even buy this and have endless ads. wait for 2 month and the same phone goes on deal for even lower than this
Didn't someone easily hack it and removed the ads? I don't see what the big deal is. I don't spend that much time on my lock screen
The ads are hardly "endless". Swipe to unlock and they have ended each time. Do you spend that much time staring at your lock screen?
I used to have a Kindle with the ads on it because I didn't really care what was on my lock screen since I didn't stare at it all day and didn't think it was really worth the extra money to remove them. I actually got a few good deals on there that were for Kindle owners only.
Yeah, I used to have an ad-supported Kindle (long since left on a plane, sadly), and I was really surprised at the ads. They weren't intrusive at all, and some of the deals were unexpectedly good.
The ads aren't endless. I got the Prime version of the G4 Play for my mom, and the are just on the lock screen. It's not like ads pop up when you're actually using the phone. For a savings of $50, it's not a bad trade.
Anyone figure out how much data this uses? Or affect on battery life. I'll pay $50 more..