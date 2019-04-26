For years now, Action Launcher has been one of the best home screen experiences around, and its done this through smart features and passionate development from its developer Chris Lacy. The business model for apps has changed many times over the years for apps as a whole, and Action Launcher's models have changes with them. With v40, Action Launcher opens the door on another way to support itself and its developer while still striving to deliver a superior and secure experience to users.

Action Launcher v40 brings a new logo — which users have seen for a little while already — some bug fixes, vertical screen padding, and some massive additions to search with the new Action Search feature, which will allow you to search more deeply within your own device as well as improved web searches from Action Launcher's search bars. Action Search will also allow you to set alternative search engines for your web searches such as Duck Duck Go and Bing. Many launchers have been expanding and evolving their search options — Smart Launcher 5 made similar improvements last summer, for instance — and even as Assistant becomes more and more useful on our phones, the search bar on your launcher is improving as well.

Action Search also supports Action Web Search, a custom-built, Action Launcher-themable web search option that Lacy is exploring as an alternative revenue option. He's detailed both the reasonings and the methodologies for Action Search and Action Web Search in detail, and he makes a lot of valid points in the post that you absolutely should go read. Action Search is available for all users — whether you have Plus or not — but there are some restrictions on the search engines you can use it with if you have not purchased an Action Launcher 2019 Supporter Pack. The v40 update rolls out this afternoon.