AdaptiveZoom might be our new favorite app opening animation of all time.

Action Launcher has long been one of our favorite third-party Android launchers, and one of the reasons for this is that developer Chris Lacey relentlessly adds new features and settings for us to spend endless hours playing with. The latest v33 update for Action Launcher keeps this trend going, and the big feature this time around is something called "AdaptiveZoom."

AdaptiveZoom is a new app opening animation for Action Launcher, and while these animations aren't anything new, AdaptiveZoom is unique in the fact that it naturally fills your screen with the background color of adaptive app icons as they load. It really is quite gorgeous, and it might result in me mindlessly opening apps on my home screen just to see the animation over and over and over and over.

In addition to AdaptiveZoom, v33 also adds Android 8.1's bounce animation when opening up the app drawer, improved animations and appearance of the home screen indicator, the ability to delete everything on your home screens at once and use empty home screens, and a re-enabling of Action Launcher's ability to use Android's Accessibility API.

Lastly, Action Launcher's Supporter program has been updated with three new exclusive wallpapers and AdaptivePack is being pushed to v4.0 with support for 3500 apps and 1100 unique icons.

Action Launcher's best hidden treasures: Covers, Shutters, and Quicks