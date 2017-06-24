Action Launcher is back, baby!

One of our (and your) favorite home screen launchers is getting itself a major update today. Action Launcher 3 is retaking the classic Action Launcher name with this update, and with the name change comes an icon change as Action Launcher ditches the Quickdrawer-reminiscent icon for a modernized, minimal AL logo.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Action Launcher has made the Pixel Launcher look and feel the default for the free version of the launcher. This means that a lot of the Pixel Launcher features that used to be hidden behind the paywall are now free to all users. Smartsizing icons is also turned on by default as it finally exits beta. There's also a new icon system and gesture system guiding Shutters, Covers, and App Shortcuts, standardizing what swipes and long-presses do, allowing users to better use both features with the same apps.

Android O can't come fast enough to many of us, and Action Launcher wants to scratch that itch with an Easter egg they've extracted from the Android O version of the Clock app: both the app icon for the Clock and its analog clock widget reflect the current time down to the second, with a smooth sweeping second-hand.

You can read the full changelog here while you wait for the update to roll out to your device.