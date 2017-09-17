Google's Adaptive Icons has popular launcher developers solving problems in innovative ways.
With their most recent versions, popular third-party launchers Action Launcher and Nova Launcher are approaching the implementation of Google's Adaptive Icons in different ways.
Nova Launcher's latest beta offers users the opportunity to dynamically reshape existing icons, which doesn't always work out but looks great a lot of the time. The upside? No custom icon pack necessary.
Action Launcher's latest version does the opposite, launching a paid icon pack called AdaptivePack that promises to build a bevy of Adaptive Icon-supported icons for popular apps. To his credit, developer Chris Lacy promises near-weekly icon updates through the app's request feature, which should plug some of the holes in the initial release.
Both solutions allow users on older versions of Android — Lollipop and above — to take advantage of one of Oreo's most popular, and divisive, user-facing features. It also allows the few number of Pixel and Nexus users on Oreo an opportunity to fill in the gaps where developers have not yet turned to updating their icons for the new shapes.
Which implementation do you prefer?
What are Adaptive Icons and why do I want them?
Reader comments
Nova approach is most appealing to me. Playing till you break it with no reigns. As it's on my S7edge it's great as is and I suspect the developers to still update when it matters. I trust this as I customise a look and feel that works. A as my new daily driver is a Samsung Note 8, I have not felt the need for a second skin application as it is as it stands lightning fast and more than clean enough with loads of themes as well to keep metre me happy as well.
*Metre = me