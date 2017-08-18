Action Launcher keeps adding more features so users can fine tune their home screen.

Action Launcher has been a fan favorite launcher for years now, partly due to developer Chris Lacy consistently adding new features. Action Launcher 27 is out now, and here are some highlights of the new features:

The App Shortcuts and Notification Dots can now be colored to match either the wallpaper or the icon itself.

Action Launcher's custom search bar widget can now be placed anywhere on the home screen, not just at the very top.

Users can now adjust the transparency of folders and the All Apps drawer via Action Launcher's Quicktheme settings.

A new weather widget for Android 6.0 and later.

The full changelog is:

NEW: Weather widget (Alpha). Requires Android 6.0 or later.

NEW: Adjust the color of the App Shortcuts panels via Quicktheme.

NEW: App Shortcuts, Shutters and Covers can be tinted with the highlight color of the controlling icon via Quicktheme. Allows for Twitter's App Shortcuts panel to by light blue, WhatsApp's to be green, etc.

NEW: Ability to adjust the transparency of the All Apps page, search box, folders, Shutters and more via Quicktheme.

NEW: Quickbar (aka the custom Google Search bar) can be placed as a standalone widget anywhere on your layout.

NEW: Revamped Quickbar icon picker, and the number of icons available for Quickbar customization has increased from ~200 to ~950.

NEW: Option to disable widget padding (Settings -> Desktop -> Advanced -> Widget padding).

Are you looking forward to these changes to Action Launcher? Let us know down below!

